Sensor Specialist
2023-04-21
We now have an open position for a Sensor Specialist at Biolin Scientific head office in Gothenburg. This broad and technical challenging role will include sensor development, in-house sensor production processes and quality and efficiency requirements. This is a great opportunity to join a market leading innovative company with goals that help develop better solutions for energy and materials at the frontiers of surface science technology.
The responsibility will include tasks as:
• Work with the sensor production team and taking part in manufacturing as necessary
• Actively work with development of surface materials, product and process quality, manufacturability and efficiency including suppliers
• Develop and manufacture sensors with tailored coating as requested by customer, taking active part in developing new surfaces
• Be proactive and responsive to distribution partners and customers needs
• Communicate internally about sensor related technical topics and customer issues and provide excellent technical support Follow market trends and needs to be a step ahead developing new surfaces
Qualifications and experience
Masters' degree preferably in Science, Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science or similar. Have knowledge and experienced of vacuum technology, thin film deposition technology and in-depth knowledge of Sputtering (RF-sputtering, DC-sputtering, HiPIMS) as well as familiar with interpretation of analytical readout of deposited material (such as XPS, AFM, TOF-Sims, RBS, ERDA) is needed.
Some years experience in an industrial setting with manufacturing and development of QCM-D sensors is meritorious.
You have good drive to operate, organize and have excellent team working skills and can communicate technical results concisely. Microsoft Office skills and knowledge at a moderate to high level. Experience of working under a quality system (ISO) and familiar with a production planning system (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)) is considered as a merit.
The position requires fluent verbal and written English. And perhaps most importantly, good motivation for work.
To apply
We are looking forward to receiving your application, please send your application to Sten.Brandt@biolinscientific.com
as soon as possible as we will be continuously evaluating applications. For more information about Biolin and role, please send your email to Sten.Brandt@biolinscientific.com
.
