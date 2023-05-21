Sensor and Image Signal Processing Expert -Qualcomm, Stockholm, Sweden
Are you our new Sensor and Image Signal Processing Expert?
Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation known for our creation of semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.
Our Perception organization belong to the Automotive branch delivering the Snapdragon Digital Chassis - a set of cloud-connected platforms for telematics and connectivity, digital cockpit, and driver assistance and autonomy.
We are Perception within Qualcomm Automotive.
Within the Qualcomm Perception organization (formerly Arriver Software AB) we develop world class Computer Vision software stacks central in the ADAS/AD (Advanced Drive Assist Systems) system in the vehicle - delivering perception functions like Vehicle, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane and Road Boundary Detection, Freespace and Hazard detection, Traffic Sign and Traffic Light Detection, and more.
Qualcomm Automotive is at the forefront of the intelligent and connected automotive transformation, gaining momentum with global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide.
We work in agile teams consisting of 5-8 members developing features into our Vision Products. While each team member contributes with their own skills and experience, the team cooperates to perform the different steps in development.
What you'll do?
You will take a key role in our work on ISP architecture and development and coordinate work with internal and external stakeholder. You will cooperate with experts within your team in the Perception Core organization, but also with the Pre Development organization as well as with any other relevant parts of the Qualcomm organization.
You will be working together with specialists in variety of technical domains to deliver the next generation ADAS/AD systems and enable suppliers and customers to develop camera systems to support our software and hardware reference designs.
What we do in our team:
Imager sensor control and performance evaluations, qualification and definition
Optimize the optical system to enable world class computer vision functions including definition, evaluations, qualification
Camera module requirement definition and evaluation
Camera calibration concepts
Algorithm development within the area of image processing
Software development for target HW in C/C++ and for development tools in mainly Python, Matlab and C #
You will lead your own and the teams work forward, by exploring new ideas and experiment for the benefit of the product, the team and yourself.
Influencing the product and your work by giving input to the product backlog and your team's tasks
Develop your and the organization's expertise within a certain technical domain via Communities of Practice
As a camera sensor expert in this team, we think you bring / have expert level knowledge in:
A Ph.D. or M.Sc. in physics, electrical engineering, or equivalent background.
Expert level in camera and ISP pipeline design, architecture and development
Extensive experience working with image sensors for camera systems and how they affect image quality
Software development skills and great interest in programming, preferably in C/C++, Python and Matlab.
Identify root-cause and develop solutions to image quality issues found at component-level and on camera module-level
Design test protocols and processes to evaluate sensor and camera modules in both lab and real-world environments
Expert level in image quality objective and subjective metrics as well as evaluation methodology
General competence in optics
Experience and interest in being part of some practical lab measurements is also valuable.
You are fluent in English.
What we offer?
An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields; Autonomous driving
An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
A culture that embodies respect, openness, and courage
A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
Qualcomm appreciate the value that comes with diverse teams, and strive for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.
Location: Linköping, Lund, Stockholm or Off-Site
Employment condition: Permanent, full time
Starting date: According to agreement
Contact information: If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Erik Zetterlund, ezetterl.qti@qualcomm.com
