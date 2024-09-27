Senior Wiring Harness Engineer
2024-09-27
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Vehicle Connectivity is looking for a Senior Wiring & Harness Engineer to our chassis wiring group in Gothenburg.
Would you like to shape the future commercial vehicles by being part of developing the Electrical Distribution System? If yes, then continue reading!
This is us, your new colleagues
We, the Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Vehicle Connectivity, chassis wiring group, consist of 25 wiring engineers in a diverse team. We are involved in most of the projects with electrical impact. The chassis wiring group has the mission to develop the complete wiring harness from concept phases to serial production and maintenance with a strong focus on quality, deliveries, cost and features. The group is also responsible to design customer adaptation wiring harnesses within the chassis area. We are responsible of the wiring harness product and all the technical releases, such as wiring harness drawings, wiring harness cad modules and other related wiring harness product documentation. Our design responsibility range from 24V traditional systems to 600V propulsion systems. We are organized in several agile teams and we follow the SAFE methodology.
Our "office" could be located in various locations. We work in Volvo manufacturing plants, test tracks, wiring harness suppliers, prototype workshops as well as in our premises in Gothenburg. We work both in our CAD tools as well as hands-on with our components. One day could be different from the other.
Many of our projects are global, both in a product perspective and in an organizational perspective. We daily work with our many stakeholders, internal & external, national and international.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a genuine interest in Electrical Distribution Systems and wiring engineering and have several years of experience from product development in wiring harness, in the commercial vehicle industry or in automotive. You are eager to learn and work with your own development. You are a team player with a strong ambition to cooperate with internal and external stakeholders. You have previous team leader or scrum leader experience. You have the ability to plan, drive and follow-up personal and work package activities. Since the role will interact in an international environment, being fluent in both spoken and written English is something we require, and experience from global work is a plus. Driver license for car is mandatory.
You have experience from wiring harness design, in product development, using Saber and/or wiring harness routing and installation in Creo. Knowledge in AB Volvo PDM system and development processes is a plus.
As a senior Wiring Harness Engineer, you will design technical solutions, identify improvements and propose new technical solutions. We rely on you to make decisions on larger adjustments and take responsibility for the wiring harness product structure and control technical releases.
Are we a perfect match?
We cannot promise you all the answers up front, but what we can promise you are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental opportunities both professionally and personally.
Sounds interesting?
Please don't wait with sending us your application, no later than October 11th 2024.
Please feel free to contact Talent Acquisition Partner Katinka Haug Hornborg if you have any questions at katinka.haug-hornborg@consultant.volvo.com
.
