Senior Web Developer - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior Web Developer
Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Hiber AB i Göteborg
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.
About the Job
As part of the Tech Team, you will work together with other Developers to further develop the web browser-based version of the Hiber platform.
Responsibilities:
Be an active member of the tech team in all its initiatives
Develop new Web platform features
Apply best practices for web application design
Qualifications:
Fluent in written and spoken English
Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
React.js
JavaScript
TypeScript
GraphQL
Good-to-haves:
React Native/Mobile Experience
Knowledge of Web Assembly
Being an advocate for unit testing and TDD
Position information:
Full-time, permanent position
Competitive Salary and Equity Package
6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year for onsite employees
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Flexible remote
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849083
Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Hiber AB i Göteborg
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.
About the Job
As part of the Tech Team, you will work together with other Developers to further develop the web browser-based version of the Hiber platform.
Responsibilities:
Be an active member of the tech team in all its initiatives
Develop new Web platform features
Apply best practices for web application design
Qualifications:
Fluent in written and spoken English
Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
React.js
JavaScript
TypeScript
GraphQL
Good-to-haves:
React Native/Mobile Experience
Knowledge of Web Assembly
Being an advocate for unit testing and TDD
Position information:
Full-time, permanent position
Competitive Salary and Equity Package
6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year for onsite employees
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Flexible remote
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849083