Senior Web Developer - Hiber AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Hiber AB

Hiber AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.About the JobAs part of the Tech Team, you will work together with other Developers to further develop the web browser-based version of the Hiber platform.Responsibilities:Be an active member of the tech team in all its initiativesDevelop new Web platform featuresApply best practices for web application designQualifications:Fluent in written and spoken EnglishDegree in Engineering or equivalent experienceReact.jsJavaScriptTypeScriptGraphQLGood-to-haves:React Native/Mobile ExperienceKnowledge of Web AssemblyBeing an advocate for unit testing and TDDPosition information:Full-time, permanent positionCompetitive Salary and Equity Package6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year for onsite employeesLocation: Gothenburg, SwedenFlexible remoteAbout HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23Hiber AB5849083