Senior Verification Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2023-04-18
Job Overview:
Arm's verification engineers continuously push the boundaries of what is possible with simulation, formal, and emulation tools to produce industry-leading GPU IP. At arm, an experienced verification engineer not only efficiently finds the design bugs but also encourages others to show and tell how verification can be done in an innovative way. If working on groundbreaking technology in a world-class GPU design team sounds like an exciting challenge then the role as an
Arm Verification Engineer is for you.
As an important member of our IP Verification team, the engineer will be implementing constrained-random simulation techniques using SystemVerilog and UVM. The candidate will be involved in hands-on project work, collaborate with other IP verification specialists across Arm sites, and knowledge-share with other engineers. Our verification methodology includes simulation, emulation, prototyping, modeling, and formal proofs using innovative in-house tools and techniques.
Arm's Lund design center is located in Lund, a city voted the best place to live in Sweden and considered a European technology hub. The Lund graphics hardware design team is a well-established team with engineers from more than 10 different nationalities. In this international environment, we collaborate with a growth mindset and inclusive approach which enables us to design the world's most shipped Graphics processor Mali. Due to our considerable success to date and continuing strong customer interest in Mali GPUs, the Lund engineering team is looking to further grow and strengthen through the hiring of an experienced Graphics Verification Engineer.
Responsibilities:
The role covers contributing to all phases of the hardware verification flow. This includes:
Reviewing and assessing proposed design changes.
Ownership of a specific area of a GPU project ranging from unit-level/multi-unit level testbench development through to the overall verification methodology.
Responsibility for producing test plans and verification strategies.
Planning, tracking, and coordinating your own tasks and collaborating with the team to meet high-quality goals at the planned time.
Suggest and deploy innovation and improvements for the team and group.
Evaluating and determining the causality of different issues throughout the verification process.
Required Skills and Experience :
3+ years of proven track record in crafting and implementing verification environments for sophisticated RTL designs. Experience in architecting and designing test benches from scratch.
Proficient in the use of hardware verification languages e.g. SystemVerilog or Specman 'e' based on UVM.
Understanding of end-to-end verification processes (requirement definition, test plan creation to verification closure, debug).
Ability to quickly understand and apply sophisticated specification detail
Understanding of the fundamentals of computer architecture, with an emphasis on pipelining, exception handling, interrupt/event handling, memory systems, and multi-threading. Preferably experienced with processors and bus protocols (AMBA AXI, CHI) and processor-based systems.
Good university degree in computer science, electronics engineering or microelectronics. Other science graduates will be considered with relevant experience.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
C/C++, Shell Scripting, Python.
Continuous integration platforms such as Jenkins, version control tool git.
Experience in verifying design with a reference model (System C/C++).
Exposure to the simulation tools such as Xcellium, vManager, QuestaSim, Specman, and Verdi from Cadence, Mentor, and Synopsys.
Experience in working with system architects for design requirements definition.
In Return:
All arm employees are provided with vital training to succeed in their respective roles. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package in Sweden including private medical insurance, RSU, 30 days of annual leave, sabbatical, supplementary pension, and wellness benefits. Så ansöker du
