Senior Verification Engineer
Biotage Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-12-05
Are you a verification engineer/product developer looking for your next opportunity?
Here you can make your mark and demonstrate how the very best organisations transfer products from R&D into a manufacturing environment.
Biotage is looking for a driven individual to join a successful Swedish Global Life Science company. Biotage is an industry leader, developing innovative and effective platforms products for the Pharma, BioPharma, Biotech, Diagnostic and Environmental industries. Biotages' products help our customers' workflow in the discovery and development of new therapies
As a driven verification engineer, within the verification and validation group at R&D, you will ensure product quality and manufacturing efficiency through all phases of the product development. We are looking for a driven verification lead to act as a key part of the projects focused on the development of new instruments and consumables. The role involves networking with internal stakeholders and working as part of a multi- disciplinary team to deliver the highest quality products and processes.
Product optimisations (improvements to the existing product portfolio) are also central to the role. You will be encouraged to independently run small projects and tasks aimed at improving our existing products. You will use your initiative and expertise to make an impact by work hands-on, implementing and documenting design changes.
Biotage offers an innovative, collaborative and fertile work environment where you work and learn with stakeholders in regional marketing, R&D, supply chain, the global service team and customer support, in order to deliver the very best products and processes. As a valued Verification engineer, you will be an essential part of Biotage R&D and liasise with and report to the Director of Verification & Validation (V&V), based at Biotage Headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden.
Job scope outline
We work with newly developed systems, which entail hardware, software and often a consumable (e.g. column for separation). The job involves:
Define and evaluate technical requirements
Develop test cases from requirements
Define, perform, evaluate, and report verification and validation tasks
Plan and perform testing and verification on part, sub system and system levels
Drive, coordinate and follow-up on product development and product care activities
Document and administrate changes in our product life-cycle management systems
Perform technical investigations (e.g. risk assessments and root-cause analyses)
Education and Experience
Minimum BSc in Systems, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical Engineering or similar
Preferably a minimum of 8 years of experience within verification, validation or testing
Previous experience within product development or quality assurance
Experience in creating and maintaining test plan, test cases and writing reports
Experience with acceptance test definition
Experience from a controlled business or good documentation practice from elsewhere
Experience in project coordination or mentoring is a merit
Proven achievements in problem solving of hardware related issues is a merit
Desired skills and qualities
To excel in this role, you should possess problem-solving skills and enjoy collaborating with others to achieve qualitative results
Awareness of Lean principals of production delivery
As a person you are communicative, driven, curious, proactive and flexible
You have a quality focus and value the importance of product life-cycle management
Personal drive and commitment are highly valued
You possess a structured way of working
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbally
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, together with CV and a personal letter, no later than 5th of January 2025. In this recruitment we work together with our consultant Charlotta Babington Thorzelius. If you have any questions regarding the process please contact her on charlotta@hurekaresources.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Biotage Sweden AB
(org.nr 556487-4922), https://www.biotage.com Arbetsplats
Biotage Jobbnummer
9047522