Senior Verification Engineer - Battery hardware platform
2025-04-16
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you a passionate and skilled engineer with expertise in Energy Storage Systems and high-voltage traction batteries? We invite you to be part of our innovative team, where you will contribute to developing cutting-edge energy storage solutions that are transforming the future of sustainable transport!
What you will do
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products, tackling exciting technical challenges in a collaborative environment characterized by knowledge-sharing and enthusiasm.
As a Verification Engineer for battery packs, you will play a vital role in verifying battery packs to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and functionality. Your responsibilities will include test specification, create sequence plans and optimize test matrix along with enabling and driving battery pack tests and reporting progress and fulfillment. Collaboration is key, as you'll work closely with stakeholders as verification leader, development teams, attribute leaders, system engineers and internal and external laboratories. Strong communication skills and the ability to thrive in a cross-functional, international setting are essential for success in this role, driving innovation in sustainable transport solutions.
Who are you?
We are seeking experienced Verification Engineers who are passionate about electromobility and verification. To excel in this role, you should have prior knowledge of component and system verification, preferably within energy storage system testing, and a proactive mindset focused on continuous improvement. You bring hands-on experience in component or system verification, including creating test cases and develop methods for verifying requirements, writing test specifications, creating test sequences and optimize verification flow and test planning as well as driving and coordinating test activities. You are also organized and strive for structured engineering and progress reports, experience with creating time plans and budgets accordingly and have the ability to drive for progress when needed.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, preferably in Electrical, Mechanical, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
At least 3-5 years of experience in component or system verification.
Proficient with test methods, test specification and test planning.
Experience in office package, excel, MS project and report writing.
Fluent in English written and speech.
Meritorious
Experience in battery technology, energy storage systems, particularly high-voltage traction batteries.
Experience within standards or regulatory compliance, particularly battery standards and regulation but also vehicle, maritime and industrial standards.
Experience within product development, particularly within vehicle engineering, Knowledge of commercial vehicle or automotive product development (DVP)
Knowledge within measurement technology
Experience of test case management to requirements in system weaver
What can we offer
Electromobility is changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods. In our different teams of committed and diverse engineers we are fighting the environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge alongside be an active participant in developing test methods for our future battery platforms. We also offer many opportunities to grow and develop, and a wide variety of career paths to follow within the group. Ersättning
