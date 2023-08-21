Senior Vehicle Function Manager
2023-08-21
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is looking for a Senior Vehicle Function Manager within Vehicle Integration.
This is Vehicle Integration!
Through strong technical leadership, we lead the development of complete vehicles for Volvo Trucks and are accountable for the complete vehicle integration in FH/FM/FMX and multi-brand product development. We are a high performing, professional team of project managers, product structure specialists and vehicle architects who have product development as our home turf.
Key responsibilities
A Vehicle Function Manager (VFM) is responsible from the early stage in the product development to product launch and program closure for the following main activities and deliveries:
Define Software and Functional milestones and acceptance criteria for the Vehicle Program and synchronize these with Technology and Vehicle Streams.
Coordinate Software and Functions between Epics on complete vehicle level.
Build and communicate plans and status on overall Functional growth and Software deliveries to Vehicle Programs and/or IntroBlocks.
Define purpose of vehicle verification or demo activities and balance the need with Epic owners and impacted streams.
Secure the needed information flow between Vehicle Program and Technology Streams for Software and Functions.
Report progress in Engineering Reference Groups, Product and Stream Management meetings and Vehicle Committee when applicable.
As a team member, lead and contribute to harmonization and development of processes, methods, tools and standards.
Experience and competence
As a Senior Vehicle Function Manager, you are expected to have a strong business mind-set and a solid technical knowledge within the Software and Functional area. You need to be an inspiring leader and have a positive mind-set. You have a strong drive and energy level and are able to communicate and provide a clear direction for the team. You see challenges as inspiring and have a high level of integrity and easily build trust.
Qualifications
Engineering degree (BSc or MSc)
PMP and/or Safe certification or corresponding project management certification is a strong merit
Deep technical knowledge and experience in Software and Function development
Minimum 5 years of experience leading product development projects or Epics as department PM or similar is a strong merit
Knowledge about Truck application and customer usage
Very strong leadership skills
Fluent in Swedish and English
The position is located in Gothenburg and includes occasional traveling.
Application screening will start immediately. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
For further information please contact
Eva Nordström, Manager Product Management, +46 73 902 69 67
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
