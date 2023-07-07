Senior UX/UI Designer to Atea eShop
Atea helps companies and organizations to increase the benefits of IT by providing products and services that simplify the management, operation and development of IT infrastructure. We are now looking for a Senior UX/UI Designer to join our team!
The role
eShop, Atea's digital marketplace, is a key function in selling and delivering the best IT solutions to our customers. Atea eShop is our customized B2B e-commerce platform, where we sell a vast range of IT products and services, with an annual turnover of + 8 billion SEK. Our e-commerce team is passionate about sales, customer experience, and transformation of the IT industry! The team is now looking for a Senior UX/UI Designer who will ensure the best customer journey in our digital channels across the Nordics and Baltics.
As Senior UX/UI Designer at Atea eShop you will work with UX and UI in close co-operation with our Data & Insights team, our Development team, our Product Management team and other UX resources within Atea. To succeed in this role, you need to be innovative and have a great ability to translate customer insights and commercial goals into concepts and useful UI design. We are looking for someone who is curious, self-motivated, structured, takes own initiatives and is used to setting the agenda. You have a background with relevant education and/or at least 5 years of work experience in UX/UI with knowledge and practical experience of methods for generating customer insights and functional requirements.
This role is part of the UX/UI Center of Excellence team, and you will report to the Service Delivery Manager of UX/UI Center of Excellence. You will also be part of the eCommerce Analytics team on a daily basis. UX/UI Center of Excellence is a support function in Atea with expertise in UX & product design. The team supports Atea deliveries and aids business and IT with digital product research and design. Atea has an established design system and branding guidelines, and the team strives to be the voice of the user when balancing business requirements and implementing new designs.
Job responsibilities:
* Be involved in all stages of the design process within projects, from research, workshops, idea generation, to concepts and prototypes and delivery of design.
* Create interaction design through customer journeys, sketches, wireframes and prototypes based on insights.
* Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.
* Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.
* Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mockups and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.
* Plan and prioritize UX activities to educate and support development teams.
* Develop strategies and plans for making UX visible to the company.
* Map and analyze our user needs and behaviors according to UX and UI processes and principles.
* Conduct user tests, user surveys and analyze the results.
* Collaborate with colleagues in the e-Commerce team such as product managers, developers, CRO, SEO, web analysts and UX Center of Excellence team across the Nordic and Baltics.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have/are:
* Strong commercial mindset and interest - you enjoy doing good business.
* Curious, self-motivated and a hands-on personality with excellent communication skills.
* Outstanding project management skills.
* Ability and experience of mapping the overall UX strategy across different digital touchpoints.
* Goal and result oriented.
* A background with relevant education and/or at least 5 years of work experience in UX and UI
About Atea
Atea is the leading supplier of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Atea is present in 88 cities with over 8,000 employees in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Atea delivers hardware and software from leading global vendors, and provides consulting and technical services to support its customers with the design, implementation and operation of their IT environments. Atea had gross sales of approximately NOK 47 billion (EUR 4.6 billion) in 2022 and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. Please visit www.atea.com.
Apply and become part of our journey!
This position is located at Atea HQ in Kista and we use a hybrid model where we work both at the office and remote. Applications are handled continuously. As part of Ateas recruitment process, background checks are included. Atea wants to be the The Place To Be as we value and work actively with diversity and inclusion. We welcome your application! Ersättning
