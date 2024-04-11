Senior UX UI Designer
Job description
If you want to be part of a team shaping the world we imagine, then keep reading. At ESAB we are now looking for a Senior UX/UI designer to strengthen our Welding Equipment development team. As a Senior UX/UI Designer, you will be responsible for all User experience and User Interface design of the welding system. We offer you a creative work environment with good possibilities for development in your profession. You will work with exciting projects and high-end technical development. We have a global multicultural environment, where we allow you to collaborate and work in an international environment. ESAB Gothenburg is the global center of excellence for R&D with appr. 200 employees which covers most functions as R&D, Sales, Strategy, and support functions. Your workplace will be in newly renovated premises at Lindholmen Gothenburg.
Join the Innovation Journey at ESAB!
We look forward to receiving your application through randstad.se as soon as possible but no later than May 5, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Recruitment Consultant Susanne Lindman at +46729889429.
Welcome with your application!
Responsibilities
Be responsible for all User experience and User Interface design of the welding system and welding machines.
Work cross-functionally together with other areas of expertise in R&D, such as Industrial design, Mechanical design, Power electronics, Control electronics, Software, and Welding processes.
Take overall responsibility for the entire product life cycle from requirements definition together with marketing, system architecture, and concept development to detailed design, verification in the lab, and maintenance.
Work in agile cross-functional teams where co-determination, self-planning, and flexibility are important ingredients.
There are possibilities to work remotely occasionally.
You will report directly to the Manager Products & Systems team R&D Welding Equipment.
Qualifications
We believe that you have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in interaction design, human-computer interaction, design management or a related field. Alternatively, work experience that the employer deems equivalent.
Several years of User experience and User Interface design in relevant industry from start-up phases of a project to launch.
Solid UI design competence to create an attractive and consistent look & feel across ESAB product range.
Have a strong interest in understanding the products and system that you are working with and what customers' different requirements and expectations are.
Excellent knowledge of spoken and written English.
Have a strong drive to deliver competitive solutions on time.
Are a positive and humble team player who has a structured way of working and excellent interpersonal skills.
Pedagogical skills to educate stakeholders of the importance of user interface design guidelines and UI design in a structured way.
It is meritorious if you are:
Used to work according to Agile methods and have a high interest in continuous improvements.
Proficient in verbal and written Swedish.
In this role, your personality will play an important role. In addition to your technical skills, we value your curiosity and ability to think outside the technical framework. You are a true team player and you easily interact with all parts of the organization and external parties.
Experience
About the company
ESAB AB
More than 100 years ago, Oscar Kjellberg changed the world by inventing the first coated welding electrode in 1904. Today, ESAB is a global company with more than 9,000 employees worldwide. ESAB Gothenburg is the global center of excellence for R&D with approximately 200 employees which covers most functions such as R&D, Sales, Strategy, and support functions. Our office is located in Lindholmen Gothenburg.
ESAB is an equal-opportunity employer and we provide employment opportunities as they arise to all qualified persons. People with commitment, creativity, skill and energy are essential to reach our business goals. We help each other win through teamwork and we always improve to be able to share our success with our customers. Every voice values and every voice is valued. Encouraging teamwork and shared success is the key to our business.
