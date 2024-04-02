Senior UX/UI Designer
2024-04-02
About the role
Energy Save's digital business unit was established to envision, design and develop the smart and connected climate solutions of tomorrow. The business unit is tasked with developing and sourcing technologies that are at the heart of Energy Save's heat pump-based climate systems. This task requires the collaboration of product managers, designers and engineers in teams at Energy Save and through partnerships with selected companies.
The Senior UX/UI Designer is responsible for the design strategy, UX and UI design of our products. From concept to release, will be responsible for the design of the different product areas and contribute to the development of solutions. User research will be a task shared with product owners and will drive discovery and problem finding.
We want you to have a passion for research, UX, visual design and new technologies. You enjoy working with others, have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and can adapt well to new information, situations and challenges. Energy Save applies agile and lean methodologies.
Who you are
You have a proven track record of designing, developing and optimising digital products in close collaboration with product management and engineering
You have a compelling portfolio that demonstrates your design skills (prototyping is a must) and product thinking based on qualitative and quantitative insights
You have a solid understanding of layout, typography, colour, graphic design principles and the ability to work within and expand a design system
You have excellent communication skills and the ability to clearly articulate your design decisions and the issues involved
You are a team player with strong collaboration skills and the ability to engage cross-functional partners in development
Required skills and experiences
At least 5 years of experience developing and leading multiple digital products
A strong career in product development with a portfolio to match
Experience in information design and mapping user scenarios
A broad range of skills that enable you to create wireframes, low-fidelity prototypes and high-fidelity mockups
Experience working on digital interaction design patterns, architecture, user interfaces and navigation on different platforms (web, mobile, tablet)
Experience with user-centred research such as usability testing, contextual surveys and field interviews
Proficiency with Figma, FigJam, Miro, Jira and Confluence
It is an advantage, but not a requirement, if you are familiar with front-end techniques such as HTML and CSS to work effectively with front-end developers
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Nice and valuable knowledge
Experience with IoT and large distributed systems
Proven IoT practices
Cross-tenant systems
Products with multiple interfaces
What you'll do
You will design products - systematically, interactively, visually - with pixel-perfect precision
You will work closely with engineering, product management and research to develop impactful, user-centric and data-driven solutions
Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization and manage their feedback
Collaborate with engineers in the implementation and quality assurance phase
Maintaining and stimulating a high level of design execution across the team
What we offer
The opportunity to work in a dynamic and fast-growing company with a strong sense of purpose
Great development opportunities and the chance to shape your own role
Flexible working hours with the possibility of mixed working
Committed colleagues with a clear vision
Competitive remuneration and benefits
Practical information
If you want to know more about the role, you are welcome to contact Johan Bengtsson, Digital Business Development Manager, on jb@energysave.se
. Do not hesitate to send your application today to apply@energysave.se
. Selection and interviews will be held ongoing. (Our company language is English so please write your application in English)
Help us build a green and sustainable future!
We look forward to hearing from you!
NB. This is and will be a recruitment managed in-house that looks to fill an employment position that is not open for consultants.
About the company
At Energy Save, we are specialists in the field of heat pump-based systems and concepts. We offer the market cost-effective and high-quality energy products that play a key role in the electrification of heating and cooling in Europe. Energy Save was founded in 2009 in Alingsås, where we are headquartered, and today has European offices in Norway and Slovenia. We are present in 25 European markets and are expanding our presence every year.
Energy Save is on an accelerated growth curve and is experiencing a tailwind from the sector's strong growth and comprehensive political reforms to meet climate targets. The company is traded on the Spotlight stock market. Find out more about us at Energy Save.
