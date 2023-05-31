Senior UX/UI Design Lead
2023-05-31
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in an automotive assignment.
As a Senior UX/UI Design Lead you will be responsible of designing market-leading UI and UX in the in-car HMI of vehicles. You will work within the HMI Design department, a true cross-functional team where inter-disciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. The team works in close collaboration with all other design departments, as well as with Engineering and Marketing, to shape the mobility experience of the future.
Responsibilities
Challenge the way our users interact with and use the car, and apply systems thinking to information and experience design to find new ways to engages both driver and passengers through our digital touchpoints along a user journey.
Participate throughout the entire design process, from inspiration and research to building digital prototypes and communicating the vision for the in-car digital experiences.
Contribute to the development, evaluation and documentation of novel, multi-modal interaction concepts and information architectures for digital touch points, infotainment, driver information and telematics.
Collaborate on designing, running, and testing new solutions through experiments and prototypes at varying levels of fidelity. From visual storytelling, wireframing, click-through prototypes and animations to functional interactive prototypes.
Systematically ensure that concepts are coherent, satisfy user needs and expectations, understand user pain points as well as meeting safety and regulatory requirements, and minimize driver distraction.
Explore and identify focus areas for user research, selecting appropriate research methodologies, and synthesize user research results into actionable insights for iterative concept development.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of experience designing across multiple platforms;
Experience from collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers, strategists and product managers throughout the design process;
Experience of building mockups and prototypes, from digital to tangible proofs of concept;
Diverse portfolio highlighting projects that demonstrate experience in crafting digital or physical user interfaces with a wide range of interaction models;
Additionally to your good communication skills, you must also be fluent in English, spoken and written;
Bachelor's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction, or related field. We are looking after the combination of this disciplines. New inter-disciplinary programs are of interest;
Driver's license.
Nice-to-haves:
Motion (After Effects and Premiere) and 3D software (Blender, VRED);
Understanding of web development languages;
Understanding of prototyping HW such as Arduino & Raspberry Pi;
Previous experience developing interfaces/interactions for high-workload dynamic environments (e.g. vehicles, aircraft);
Prior experience in developing interfaces to meet safety/driver distraction standards;
Experience of moderating brainstorming and ideation sessions;
Master's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction or related field.
Experience
Please provide a portfolio together with the application.
