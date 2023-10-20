Senior UX Designer for Mobile Game

Do you want to design and impact millions of players? Do you want to bring innovation to one of the biggest games? We are looking for a proactive Senior UX Designer with proven experience to bring the player-centric methodologies to the game team for our client.
As part of our clients team, you will lead the next gameplay innovation players will experience in the game. You will ensure the process is player- centric and inclusive.
You will work with User Researchers, UI Designers, Game Designers, Developers, Producers, Data Scientists and business units, to create high- quality deliverables to improve our game experiences constantly.
Work tasks
• Work with Producers to align the features
• Provide clear documentation to your team that drives a straightforward implementation of the features
• Design for everybody; your designs are inclusive and consider all types of players' abilities
• Own the UX design decisions in the team, ensuring a good sweet spot between player and business needs
• 3-6 years of experience within UX-design and experience working within game production or similar area
• Knowledge of casual gameplay mechanics
• Have a good understanding of the product development cycle in an agile environment
• Good communication skills in English
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a strong communicator that believes in inclusivity on the gaming market. You want to create a fun environment and work closely with your colleagues. You are self sufficient, keep the player in mind at every step and feel that this is your chance to have fun at work!
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20


