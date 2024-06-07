Senior UX Designer
2024-06-07
About the Position
Join Huawei's dynamic, multi-disciplinary design and innovation lab in Lund, where they are pioneering designs beyond borders. We seek a Senior User Experience Designer who thrives on innovation, excels in visual storytelling, and understands the critical importance of clear, efficient communication in successfully bringing new ideas to market. At Huawei, you'll have the opportunity to impact the lives of millions worldwide through their advanced designs.
Job Responsibilities
• Drive innovation and concept development within the design team.
• Enhance our storytelling capabilities to communicate creative concepts effectively.
• Collaborate with diverse stakeholders across global teams on complex, high-impact design projects, ensuring the delivery of beneficial designs to our users.
• Work closely with design teams in China and use external resources globally.
• Lead design projects from start to finish, using insights from research, creative workshops, ideation sessions, and concept design phases.
• Prioritize requirements based on impact and business needs.
Qualifications & Experience
• Master's degree or higher in User Experience Design, Visual Design, Interaction Design, Digital Media Design, Communication, or related fields.
• Proficiency in one or more of the following areas: visual storytelling, animation, communication, and copywriting.
• 5+ years of experience as a senior designer, with a track record of working with large global companies and clients.
Required Skills/Personal Characteristics
• An outstanding portfolio showcasing exceptional communication skills and design proficiency.
• Proficiency in digital design tools relevant to the role.
• Excellent communication skills and experience in cross-cultural collaboration are preferred.
• We value diversity and consider having a team of individuals with diverse backgrounds a bonus.
You must either reside in Lund, Sweden, or nearby towns or be willing to relocate to Lund, Sweden.
This is a full-time consultant position.
Please apply with your portfolio and CV.
For more information regarding the positions, contact Karin Persson.
