Senior UX Designer
2024-05-08
The Company
Would you like to join us on the journey where we expand our development organization, solve problems together, deliver as a team, with the latest tools and technologies to a user base of over 45 000 users and more than 600 customers? Would you like to help us build and continuously improve a content management system for maintenance information that helps keep machines, facilities, and vehicles all over northern Europe operating efficiently and without interruptions? We are growing our organization and need more great people to do great things with us.
At MaintMaster we are 100% convinced that problem solving, failing, learning, and ultimately delivering is best done in a team. We are committed to promoting teamwork and the team's result before the individuals and we strive to encourage the type of team environment where prestige is left at the door, and we can improve ourselves and the product together. We believe that agile methods, principles, and mindset are one of the key factors here. "Individuals and interactions over processes and tools" is not just a nice catch phrase for us.
The Product
Our product helps to keep the wheels of industry turning all over Europe. Our 50 000+ users are the masters of maintaining all kinds of industrial assets in an efficient and timely manner, and it is all backed by our software.
Our product is written in C#.NET and React with an Azure SQL DB as persistency layer and is deployed 100% to Microsoft Azure.
Your Profile
We are looking for a UX designer with a few years of experience in product development. You enjoy all parts of UX designer work, from supporting development teams in their day-to-day work to meeting customers and establishing UX strategies and patterns. You are a great communicator, no matter if you are talking to developers, product owners, managers, or end users. You are the kind of person that takes the initiative to improve things rather than sit and wait for directions. You can pitch in where needed without prestige, even outside your area of expertise, to get the best possible product out to our users.
We think you see yourself as the ambassador for the end users of our product and will act accordingly to make sure that their needs are met.
Qualifications
• Relevant university level education or equivalent in a relevant field.
• A few years of experience as a UX designer in a software development context, or similar relevant experience.
• Able to communicate fluently in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
• Work permit for Sweden.
Nice-to-have qualifications.
• Some level of technical skills, preferably in the general area of software engineering.
• Some knowledge of modern software engineering concepts in general, such as continuous integration and delivery, test automation etc.
• Knowledge of software testing and usability testing.
• Experience with agile ways of working.
Our Offer to you as an Employee
On top of everything mentioned so far, we offer all our employees four hours of competence development per week to use as you see fit. We encourage taking part in seminars, conventions, and workshops either individually or as a team. We also offer two paid hours per week for personal health care (physical exercise or similar) and a generous monetary contribution to this. We also offer a pension savings plan and health insurance to all our employees.
Our R&D department in Sweden is based in and around Linköping, Sweden with an office in the city center, close to the train station, but we offer a hybrid workplace model where you can work from home 1-2 days per week.
Application
You will be hired directly by MaintMaster, full-time, with a jointly agreed starting date. We work continuously with candidate selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the last day of application.
Please submit your application to kaj.nystrom@maintmaster.com
For more information, please contact our CTO Kaj Nyström at kaj.nystrom@maintmaster.com
or at +46 768 978417.
About MaintMaster
MaintMaster has customers in 25 countries and our system is available in almost as many languages. Our product is a cloud-based service which is used by large and small companies, primarily in manufacturing to ensure smooth operation of their facilities and equipment. We handle things like fault reports, preventive maintenance, spare parts, economy, and reporting.
We understand the complexity of maintenance work and that many different processes need to be supported within the system, while at the same time providing simplicity and transparency to this complex environment. We strive to provide a great user experience while not compromising with flexibility and power for the tools we provide our customers with, to ultimately simplify their daily work, save money and keep operations going smoothly.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
