Senior User Researcher (UX)
2023-01-10
We're creating our own future
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to be the leader in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. What we all have in common at Volvo Cars is our passion for protecting lives, our endless curiosity, and our dedication to create a new future for the automotive industry. Our human centric focus is what separates us from all other car companies.
About the role and the team
Volvo Cars' UX Research Team is a growing group of about a dozen people who care deeply about developing a vision of human mobility that will address the current and future needs of real people. While that passion for strategic insights runs deep, we also take great care with more tactical issues like where to put the media controls so that you do not spill coffee on yourself while you are trying to find They Might be Giants for your kid in the back seat.
We interact with all facets of Volvo's car design and development efforts - physical and digital - and we contribute insights to all phases of a growing Human Centered Design process. In some ways, we are a deeply mature research organization; for example, our physical/digital prototypes for testing are amazing and our team is incredibly diverse in their backgrounds, skills and approaches. In other places, there will be plenty of room for you to contribute. We have lots of room to build new relationships and new processes with a broader range of stakeholders, so we are looking for people who want to grow our discipline with us.
We constantly connect our work to the people who use our products. We care about each other. We have fun. We learn along the way.
Location
Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg. International Candidates are welcome! We help with relocation, but remote work is not an option.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the team, position, and recruitment process, please contact User Experience Lead Recruiter Megan Reif at megan.reif@volvocars.com
Please note that applications (CVs and Portfolios) via email will not be accepted.
Candidates are invited to interviews on a rolling basis, so apply as soon as possible!
There is no need for a cover letter, but please answer the screening questions.
If you upload or (preferably) link to your your public or private online research portfolio where you have documented your work and processes, your application will be prioritized.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Who are you?
The discipline of User Research is evolving, but the primary skills that we hope to find in our candidates remain:
* the ability to build empathy for our customers with our stakeholders,
* the ability to tell a good story based on factual insights from our customers, and
* the willingness to build relationships and do the legwork required to ensure that our research is as influential as possible.
We care less about what you have on paper than what is in your head and your heart, but you can take the following guidelines as general expectations:
* Six or more years of research in the context of product development or equivalent depth of research experience in another discipline
* Ability to independently execute most of the primary User Research methods. For example: contextual inquiry, participatory design, diary studies, card sorting, prototype testing for usability, and/or survey design.
* Experience with different research team processes (intake, prioritization, stakeholder management, etc.)
* Ability and desire to mentor junior team members.
