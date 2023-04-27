Senior User Researcher
Project Scope
We are now looking for a passionate user researcher ready to build a better experience for our partners in the enterprise network market. As part of the Experience Design team.
What you will do:
1. Drive marketing intelligence analysis, analyze partner requirements, customer feedback, and usability study findings to translate business needs into innovative experience requirements for the design teams.
2. Plans to deliver business value that improves partner experience and operational efficiency.
3. Act as the user expert to plan and execute the design thinking process, participating in ideation sessions and design critiques with UX designers.
4. Evolve marketing intelligence and user research methods and tools
What you will need:
1. Deep knowledge of both qualitative and quantitative research methods.
2. Familiarity with the effective design of data visualization and basic data analysis.
3. A solid grasp of UX/UI design principles.
4. Psychology, Business, or engineering schools, typically with an advanced degree (MBA, M.Sc.).
5. 3-5 years of proven professional experience, for instance, working as a business or market intelligence analyst, and user researcher in B2B IT / Product.
