Senior Unity/Software Engineer - SDK Team
2023-01-18
Are you excited about building a never-seen-before technology, while having your autonomy and personal influence on the product your team is building? Ringtail Technology is a company where the people are what matters the most. With your own strengths and the qualities of the other beautiful people already working on our unique product, we will create a solution that will reshape the way games are made.
To do that, we are looking for a strong software engineer with a proactive and curious mind to join us in building a game-server as a service, using modern technology and architecture.
With your team, you will work on fundamental elements of our technology, that will be shipped as an SDK, making it easy to create complex online games.
You will also collaborate with our server and game teams to implement new features for our technology.
Ringtail Technology is made up of people recruited for the high quality of their asserted skills and experience, as well as their demonstrated potential, and desire to keep evolving individually and as team members.
Here's how you will be able to thrive with us!
What you'll bring with you
• Full proficiency in C#/.Net (C# 9/10 and .Net 5/6 preferred)
• Experience in game development
• Excellent structure (such as clean code practices, deep knowledge of software architecture, consistency in all deliverables)
• End-user focus when creating tools and frameworks
• Embracing disposition towards external input (such as valuing feedback and open communication)
• Proactive learning and keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies
• Ability to be autonomous (such as taking ownership of your own tasks, seeing possible improvements in the "big picture")
What we'd appreciate as well
• Experience creating end-user software (such as API/Framework)
• Experience in native development (such as iOS/Android/Consoles)
• Experience using game engines (such as Unity/Unreal/GoDot)
• Experience in real-time networking
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is a fast-growing technology company working in the games industry with an overall goal of creating an unrivaled server solution to the market for use within small and medium sized enterprises. The team consists of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small development team. The company consists of two subsidiaries, Ringtail Games and Ringtail Technology.
Over the next year, we will be continuing to build the core of the team. Joining now will give you a chance to have a real impact on the company and the way in which the project develops. Ersättning
