Senior Unity Programmer

Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Life World has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
As a Senior Unity Developer at Toca Boca, you would play an instrumental part in making TLW more stable and enabling new features to come. You will drive initiatives, lead teams or sub-teams, help other programmers develop, contribute to the discussion of a long term technical vision, and tackle legacy code.
What you'll be doing
In this hands-on role, you'll assume the responsibility of guiding our technical initiatives. Your role will involve understanding and enhancing legacy systems, streamlining code complexity, and optimizing it for efficiency.
Your attention will also be dedicated to ensuring our code is written with high quality, testable, simplifying the process of adding new tests. Transforming our platform into a scalable foundation for accommodating new features and content will be another significant aspect of your role.
Additionally, you'll play a key role in developing and mentoring other programmers, sharing your expertise to foster growth within the team.
If you're someone who thrives on taking charge of technical challenges, optimizing code, and facilitating knowledge transfer, we welcome you to join our team. Together, we'll work towards a future where technical excellence and innovation drive our success.
Is this you?
You're proficient in C# and Unity, with over 5 years of experience.
You've tackled diverse Unity projects across different companies. Complexity is your comfort zone; you're a master at breaking big tasks into manageable chunks.
Effective communication is your strength, making you a valued team player.
You've not only mastered your craft but also mentored or led others.
You believe in the power of play!
If you have experience with refactoring of large legacy code bases, that would be a plus to have.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, and so you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
