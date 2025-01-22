Senior Unity Engineer
2025-01-22
About the role
We are looking for a Senior Unity Engineer to drive technical quality, performance, and scalability of our games through both leadership and execution. You will be working closely alongside other developers on different core gaming experiences, and the work that both you and your team deliver will be highly visible to our players worldwide.
Your day-to-day as a Senior Unity Engineer
• Designing, prototyping and implementing game systems and features
• Developing and maintaining client and game server components for a highly scalable multiplayer game
• Optimizing the game to run efficiently on both Mobile and PC
• Implementing and optimizing the development pipeline and toolchain to facilitate quick and easy iteration
• Integrating third party services and plugins (for features such as IAP, chat services, analytics, crash reporting etc)
• Being involved in the coding, identification and resolution of issues, and the compilation of development documentation
• Working with server developers for seamless backend integration
• Participating in the training and mentoring of Junior developers
Requirements
• Full proficiency in Unity 3D and all its core components
• Expertise in C#/.Net (C# 9/10 and .Net 5/6 preferred)
• Ability to quickly grasp the "full picture"
• Excellent structure (such as clean code practices, deep knowledge of software architecture, consistency in all deliverables)
• Profound comprehension of making Sandbox games
• Embracing disposition towards external input (such as valuing feedback and open communication)
• Proactive learning and keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies
• Ability to be autonomous (such as taking ownership of your own tasks, seeing possible improvements in the "big picture")'
Good to have
• Experience in native development (such as iOS/Android)
• Experience creating Client/Server applications in C#
Personal traits
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
Ansökan med CV skickas till: simon@br.ink Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brink Gaming AB
(org.nr 559511-6186)
Kolmilevägen 14 (visa karta
)
184 38 ÅKERSBERGA Kontakt
Bastian Geissler bastian@br.ink 073-5930095 Jobbnummer
9119551