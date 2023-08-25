Senior Unity Architect - Toca Life World
2023-08-25
Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Life World has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
As Senior Unity Architect in Toca Life World, you will be the one future-proofing the app, making sure it continues to create joy for years to come.
What you'll be doing
In this role, you'll have a large impact on the architecture of Toca Life World. We are investing heavily in improving the project and this is a shared goal across the company. We see many opportunities for the future of Toca Life World and want you to join us on this journey, shaping and making this future a reality.
You'll help drive the long-term product and technical visions forward, improving the project architecture while developing programmers around you. You'll help upskill the team with the expertise you bring to the table.
You'll work to improve systems, profile and optimize, and simplify code. You'll make the code testable, and make it easier to add new tests.
To future-proof the platform you'll make sure it can scale and accommodate the implementation of new features and functionality in the coming years.
Is this you?
You know what great architecture looks like and have extensive experience in Unity and C#. You have worked on multiple technically complex Unity projects. When it comes to products, you have worked with an app or game with a large user base, focusing on systems (rather than gameplay).
You're experienced in refactoring large legacy code bases, and know how to manage priorities with a full project perspective in mind.
Having led or mentored other programmers in the past, you understand the value of strong communication and collaboration for upskilling those around you.
You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full-time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
