Senior Underwriter A&H
Aig Europe S.A. Filial i Sverige / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aig Europe S.A. Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
Are you interested in becoming part of a dynamic and international Company with a long-lasting legacy and unique industry knowledge? We are looking for a Senior Underwriter to join the Nordic Accident & Health team with base in Stockholm, Sweden. Join us to make more of your specialist expertise and experience.
Make your mark in A&H Insurance.
Underwriting
AIG Underwriting teams help to find insurance solutions in areas including Financial Lines, Property, Casualty, Specialty Lines, Cyber, and Multinational Clients. We are reimagining how we help customers to manage risk, transforming our operating model and reshaping our role responsibilities and career pathways. The goal is to unlock the full potential in each colleague - empowering our people to grow as insurance professionals and add more value to our customers and AIG.
How you will create an impact
This is an interesting position in a dynamic environment where you will be part of a brilliant Nordic underwriting team consisting of 30 people across Nordics. The role will cover responsibility for all size of commercial clients from SME facilities to multinational accounts covering products like Business Travel Accident Insurance, Expatriate Insurance, Group Personal Accident Insurance and other people insurance products. As a senior underwriter your main tasks will be:
Achieve the budgeted growth and profitability objectives set for the department.
Develop, support and execute business strategies to reach team KPIs, including product development initiatives
Responsible for several multinational clients from an underwriting standpoint working closely with both external and internal parties in a truly international environment.
Underwriting and handling of accounts as well as portfolio and product line analysis.
Review, analysis and development of insurance conditions and portfolio performance.
Drive new sales initiatives and contribute to the profitable growth in cooperation with our Distribution team.
Develop and maintain strong working relationships with internal and external business partners.
Meet renewal retention goals through strong negotiation and communication skills.
Continually identify and develop best practices and procedures.
What you'll need to succeed
AIG strives to be a highly client focused organization, something that should be reflected in your social skills, personal structure, and high quality in every output of work performed. We are looking for a positive and proactive individual with a great attitude to be part of the collaboration of a team, contributing to its success. The successful candidate thrives under the challenge of working in an ambiguous environment and can work without a lot of direction but still as part of a team. In addition, we are looking for someone with:
Good level of verbal and written English.
Knowledge of underwriting concepts, practices, and procedures.
Strong market knowledge and network with key brokers within the A&H area
Analytical and quantitative skills.
Strong influencing, negotiation, and communication skills.
Must be well-organized and have the ability to work independently as to "own" their book of business.
Proficient experience with Microsoft Office including experienced user of Excel.
University degree or equivalent qualifications.
Several years of proven relevant experience.
Does this sound like your next dream job? Submit your application and cover letter via our online recruiting portal as soon as possible. We welcome applications in Scandinavian and English.
For any questions regarding the role or application process, please contact;
Tobias Larsen, Nordic HR Business Partner & Talent Acquisition Manager, tobias.larsen@aig.com
Cecilie Mogensen, Nordic Underwriting Manager A&H, Cecilie.mogensen@aig.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Only through our recruitment portal Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aig Europe S.A. Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-4117), https://aig.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/aig/job/Stockholm/Senior-Underwriter-A-H_JR2400358 Arbetsplats
Aig Europe S A Filial i Sverige Kontakt
Nordic HR Business Partner
Tobias Larsen tobias.larsen@aig.com Jobbnummer
8624677