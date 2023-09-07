Senior UI/UX Designer in Helsinki, Finland or Stockholm
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 19259
Would you like to help create, develop, scale and evangelise Nordea's Design system and Design Language? We are actively looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer to improve the coherency and consistency of Nordea's products and services created across our vast organisation.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We have created an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Design Language team. We add value by improving the working relationship between design and development (streamlining our workflow and speaking the same "language"), showing the business impact of our design system, and by improving the customer experience of Nordea's digital products and services. As a Senior UI/UX Designer, you'll play a valuable role in working closely and actively with the CX & Design community along with the development community. You'll be responsible for the upkeep of our design system library on Figma, documenting information about our evolved design system via www.nordea.design,
serve the greater community by explaining and evangilising Nordea's Design Language and subsequently our design system. Most importantly, you'll understand the need for inclusive and accessible design that translates as usable products and services to our customers.
What you'll be doing
* Helping to design, improve, evolve, and document Nordea's Design Language and Design System, processes attached to its upkeep.
* Be a design evangelist by communicating the benefits of Nordea's Design System to different stakeholders.
* Help improve the tools and services our team provides for the community (designers and developers).
* Strive to ensure quality with design; ensure accessibility becomes second nature with design and also with development.
You'll join an awesome multidiscplinary team called Testdreiv where the team members are super pumped/enthusiastic about the work they do and are autonomous. There are UI/UX Designers, Visual Designers, Creative Technologists and Service Designers in the team, a nice mix of people you can gain inspiration, continuously learn from, and most importantly...have fun working with. The role is primarily based in Helsinki, Finland but if you're in Stockholm, Sweden, applications from there is welcomed as well.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are not afraid of large challenges. The work we do is visible and affects millions of customers across the Nordics
* Can articulate your thoughts well and explain your decisions to different disciplines (i.e. management, designers, developers).
* Enthusiastic about your work and the potential it has!
* Be proactive in observing and suggest better ways to evolve our ways of working cross discipline
* Understand the need for inclusive and accessible design and development.
Your experience and background:
* 5+ years of digital product design experience
* BA/MA degree in Art, Design, HCI or a related field
* A power user with Figma (you'll have to take care of our Design System library!)
* Ability to work and write in fluent English (our primary working language is English)
* Good understanding of UX and UI design principles, digital trends
* Not afraid of "getting your hands dirty" or driven by helping solve complex problems.
* Ability to manage your own time and manage projects
* Comfortable facilitating meetings, evangelising your work to stakeholders and various disciplines
* Have a good understanding and can advocate for accessible design
* If you have certification in IAAP for accessibility, it's not a must, but having an understanding of accessibility is a plus!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 07/10/2023. For more information about the role, you're welcome to contact Adele Asuncion adele.asuncion@nordea.com
