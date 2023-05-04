Senior UI Designer
2023-05-04
Avalanche Studios Stockholm is looking for a Senior UI Designer to come work within our Expansive Worlds division.
You will work closely with the Product Owners, UX Designers, Game Designers, Programmers and other UI Designers / Artists to design, improve and maintain all aspects of the UI based on the needs of the project. With a passionate mindset you will translate UX and gameplay requirements from wireframe prototype to final, high quality implementation for HUD, Front End and In-game menus.
Required Qualifications
UI design / art experience on at least one published PC, console or mobile game
A strong sense of visual aesthetics showcased in a portfolio
Thorough knowledge of interaction design and accessibility
Layout, typography and iconography skillset
Insight in asset optimization and game engine pipelines
Photoshop expertise
Strong communication, organization and collaboration skills
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Desired qualifications
Experience with wireframing/prototyping tools such as Sketch, Axure or Figma
Experience in A/B testing, analytics and live service games
Motion design and After Effects skills
UI/UX design qualifications or training
Familiarity with HTML, CSS and JavaScript
A knowledge of open-world games
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider applications that consist of a CV and who can work a few days a week from the office in either Stockholm or New York. We support relocation if needed.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only.
