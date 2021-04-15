Senior Transportation Designer - Cliff Design AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior Transportation Designer
Cliff Design AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15

At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working as team members in our OEM-clients design departments and we are work with project-based commitments towards other clients. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are looking for Senior Transportation Designers.

Job Description

As part of a creative and dynamic team on site at one of our client's automotive design studios you will create & develop design proposals from initial ideas to complete exterior and/or interior design proposals with the aim of establishing an exciting range of new products.

Responsibilities and tasks

Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.

Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.

Prepare presentation material for reviews.

Participate in design reviews.

Attend to project and engineering meetings.

Work with and guide computer and clay modelling teams.

Requirements

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Industrial or Transportation Design from a Design University

Minimum 8 years' experience in automobile exterior- and/or interior design (OEM preferred)

Experience in executing pre-production or advanced concept

English, spoken and written

Very strong sketch ability and good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, VRED, Blender, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.

Software and IT

Alias and/or Maya or Blender

Photoshop

VRED skills is an advantage

Personal attributes

Communicative with good presentation skills both verbal and visual.

Independent and confident as well as a good team worker who thrives on being a part of a diverse team

Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.

Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.

Additional information

During the pandemic the work can be temporarily performed remotely from home, which places high demands on being independently and take responsibility and deliver according to plan and agreements.

In addition to CV we will only consider applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 8 Mb file size or a web portfolio link)

Deadline for application:
ASAP, selection and interviews will take place continuously. We will only focus on applicants with work permit for Sweden (or EU citizenship). The positions may be filled anytime, so please apply as soon as possible.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Cliff Design AB

Jobbnummer
5693346

