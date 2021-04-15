Senior Transportation Designer - Cliff Design AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior Transportation Designer
Cliff Design AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working as team members in our OEM-clients design departments and we are work with project-based commitments towards other clients. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are looking for Senior Transportation Designers.
Job Description
As part of a creative and dynamic team on site at one of our client's automotive design studios you will create & develop design proposals from initial ideas to complete exterior and/or interior design proposals with the aim of establishing an exciting range of new products.
Responsibilities and tasks
Create and develop complete design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned programs.
Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Prepare presentation material for reviews.
Participate in design reviews.
Attend to project and engineering meetings.
Work with and guide computer and clay modelling teams.
Requirements
Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Industrial or Transportation Design from a Design University
Minimum 8 years' experience in automobile exterior- and/or interior design (OEM preferred)
Experience in executing pre-production or advanced concept
English, spoken and written
Very strong sketch ability and good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, VRED, Blender, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.
Software and IT
Alias and/or Maya or Blender
Photoshop
VRED skills is an advantage
Personal attributes
Communicative with good presentation skills both verbal and visual.
Independent and confident as well as a good team worker who thrives on being a part of a diverse team
Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
Strong drive, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Additional information
During the pandemic the work can be temporarily performed remotely from home, which places high demands on being independently and take responsibility and deliver according to plan and agreements.
In addition to CV we will only consider applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 8 Mb file size or a web portfolio link)
Deadline for application:
ASAP, selection and interviews will take place continuously. We will only focus on applicants with work permit for Sweden (or EU citizenship). The positions may be filled anytime, so please apply as soon as possible.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30
Företag
Cliff Design AB
Jobbnummer
5693346
