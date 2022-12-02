Senior Trading Systems Business Analyst

Luxoft Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2022-12-02


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Luxoft Sweden AB i Göteborg, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Project Description
Building a trading platform for innovative international top-tier hedge fund from the ground up, comprising of front-office system for traders, pre-trade checks and analysis, intra-day positions management, order management and routing, risks and limits management, reports of trading activities, FIX connectivity, market data providers connectivity (e.g. Bloomberg B-pipe).
Responsibilities
Business and systems analysis, interaction with business stakeholders and end users, functional testing of team deliverables.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18
E-post: svetlana.shavrina@dxc.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Luxoft Sweden AB (org.nr 556780-4199)
Lilla Bommen 6, 7tr (visa karta)
411 04  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7227055

Prenumerera på jobb från Luxoft Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Luxoft Sweden AB: