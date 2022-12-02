Senior Trading Systems Business Analyst
Luxoft Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luxoft Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Project Description
Building a trading platform for innovative international top-tier hedge fund from the ground up, comprising of front-office system for traders, pre-trade checks and analysis, intra-day positions management, order management and routing, risks and limits management, reports of trading activities, FIX connectivity, market data providers connectivity (e.g. Bloomberg B-pipe).
Responsibilities
Business and systems analysis, interaction with business stakeholders and end users, functional testing of team deliverables. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18
E-post: svetlana.shavrina@dxc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luxoft Sweden AB
(org.nr 556780-4199)
Lilla Bommen 6, 7tr (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7227055