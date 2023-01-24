Senior Testing Technology Engineer - Network Communication
2023-01-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where you'll belong
We are looking for a Senior Testing Technology Engineer within Network Communication to join our Testing Technology & Metrology team within R&D at Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg.
At Testing Technology & Metrology we buy and own all testing equipment at Volvo Cars R&D. Our responsibility is to ensure that our global customers are equipped with the right tools and supported by our metrological expertise to help develop our future cars. We provide metrology expertise, solutions for testing, lending of instrumentation, design and service of development tools and solutions for testing departments inside and outside of Volvo Cars. In doing so, we establish and develop relationships with test engineers within almost all system areas of the vehicle as well as building an understanding of the technology within those areas.
What you'll do
As Senior Testing Technology Engineer, you will support our internal R&D organization and our suppliers in their use of a wide range of metrology and testing tools, with a focus on network communication solutions. You will provide support within fault tracing, functionality, and method development regarding our tools and measurement solutions, within both software and hardware issues. You will work closely with test engineers from the departments Electric Powertrain, Active Safety, Chassis and Electrics/Electronics to find suitable measurement solutions for their needs.
Examples of development tools we work with are INCA, Vector and Dewesoft, and examples of communication protocols that we use are Ethernet, CAN, LIN and Flexray.
By knowledge sharing, you will build and maintain a wide personal network both within R&D as well with our suppliers. You will get the opportunity to form your deliveries and to develop your skills, both technically as well as in metrology. As part of our team, you get access to long-term development in a dynamic and continuously growing field.
You and your skills
We see that you have a B.Sc. degree in Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Engineering Physics, Metrology, or similar education. You have previous experience from technical support role and good knowledge within network communication tools and techniques. You also have general automotive knowledge and a genuine interest in technology and problem solving. Experience from agile way of working and a driver 's license (B) is meritorious.
On a personal level, you are a person with high integrity and professionalism, who enjoys working in teams and to interact with people. You are a great communicator willing to share information with others. You have passion for the business and are performance-driven. Last, but not least, you will need a conceptual way of thinking and the ability to keep a holistic view to fully prosper.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the position, please contact Hiring Manager Caroline Klang at caroline.klang @volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Maria Kihlgren at maria.kihlgren@volvocars.com
. We want your application at the latest February 8, 2023. Please note that due to GDPR applications and CVs via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
