Senior Test Manager
2025-09-19
Job description
We are looking for a senior End-2-End Test Manager to one of our clients in Gothenburg. This is a consultant assignment and you will be employed by Randstad Digital
The Route & Zone team at our client, consist of testers, UX designer, scrum master, product owners and front-end developers. We are now looking for a new End-2- End Test Manager (E2E TM) and as such you will help to secure our deliveries to different portals within the company. In your role as a test manager, you will have both a
leading role as well as testing role which will be applicable in projects and changes. To improve our daily work, you will also play an important role in our continues improvement work.
Responsibilities
• Lead, develop and drive the test strategy & test plan within projects and maintenance
cross functional.
• Initiate and follow-up fault reports including re-testing etc.
• Perform End-2-End tests for new features and changes in existing features
• Coordinate user acceptance tests
Qualifications
• Minimum 7 years of experience from End-2-End testing or similar
• Good knowledge of OEM connected service offering, telematics, transport industry and
end-customer processes.
• Ability to lead yourself and others, take own initiative and think outside the box
• Ability to establish and maintain good relations with customers and partners
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Good understanding on total offering impact versus test results
• Knowledge in embedded software development and back-office application
development
• Good people skills and service minded attitude
• Complete proficiency in English is a requirement, preferably also Swedish.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
