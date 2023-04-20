Senior Test Manager
2023-04-20
Business Technology drives digitalization at Fortum, enabling smart solutions for customers, improved asset and trading productivity, and new data driven business models. The organization brings together technical and digital competences and solutions to help optimize Fortum's entire value chain, create excellent customer experiences and drive new sources of revenue.
About the role
As a Senior Test Manager in Fortum, your main responsibility will be to coordinate, plan and oversee the test strategy for new and existing external systems used within the Fortum global organization. This could involve the test planning of several complex systems and the integration of these systems with the current Fortum systems. This would also entail coordinating and following up on the test progress as well as providing an up to date and accurate picture of product quality for the business and suppliers.
The candidate will also be required to liaise and effectively communicate with internal stakeholders as well as coordinating with the business responsible for testing and possibly the supplier's Quality Assurance team.
The main testing areas of concern will be to create a structure and process for the business specialists to conduct the business logic testing for the migration testing, system integration and user acceptance testing. The Senior Test Manager will also be part of the whole project life cycle and will give guidance on the SLA testing requirements from partner suppliers and also help the business to define our acceptance testing of the product. This position can be located in Finland or Sweden.
Why Fortum?
With us, you can take an active role in driving the change for a cleaner world. To reach our goals, we embrace a culture of openness. With mutual trust, believing in people, and taking care of everyone's wellbeing, can we reach even better results. Flexibility is the new normal and we apply hybrid way of working wherever possible.
This position provides the opportunity to work with many different projects within the organization and opportunity to learn and grow within Fortum. The candidate will also have the opportunity to develop the existing testing process for procurement projects within the organization.
For you, working at Fortum means exciting opportunities to develop your expertise and create a unique career path. We will support you on this journey. We believe diversity and inclusion inspire all of us to innovate and grow together. Therefore, we are committed to building teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
What we are looking for
A professional with self-driven attitude along with a sense of structure and creativeness, good teamwork skills, a curious mindset, with a strong will and ability to learn. You adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments as well as delegation of tasks and can work independently or as part of a team.
• 10 plus years combined QA test and QA management experience or similar.
• Knowledge in Agile/Waterfall test approach and the SDLC.
• Experience with acceptance test definition.
• System integration testing(from business Logic perspective).
• Experience with migration projects and the planning and testing involved.
• Several years of hands-on experience in software testing.
• Solid experience with bug tracking, bug triage, bug delegation and life cycle.
• Solid experience in creating and maintaining project's test plan, test cases, test results.
• Managing and driving the QA process for procurement related projects or similar.
• University Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related discipline, or equivalent work experience.
Nice to have
• Experience working with business specific systems such as financial systems, HR systems.
• Experience in creating test cycles or similar for Business logic verification testing/acceptance testing.
• Experience or passion for training the organization in the quality process for the related business logic testing and igniting the QA mindset to the business.
• Experience with Data migration projects.
• Test management tool experience(Jira/Zephyr or other similar).
• BE or FE automation an advantage but not a must.
Interested?
Submit your application by 25th May 2023 at the latest. If you would like to hear more about the position, please contact AnneMarie Palm, +46764940416 or through e-mail anne.marie.palm@fortum.com
.
Country specific information:
Finland: To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
Sweden: For contact with Swedish union representatives in Fortum, please call +4686717000. Fortums Akademiker: Per Kenttä, Unionen: Birgitta Henriksson, Torbjörn Graf.
