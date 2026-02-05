Senior Test Leader (IT & Quality Assurance)
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Test Leader to support a robotics spin-off program within an applications workstream in Sweden. You will take ownership of test strategy and execution in a complex IT environment, collaborating closely with application managers, vendors, and key stakeholders. The work spans both agile and traditional setups, with a clear focus on quality, transparency, and delivery.
Job DescriptionDefine, drive, and maintain the overall test strategy and test planning
Lead and coordinate test teams and end-to-end test activities
Manage testing across non-ERP applications and integration platforms
Apply risk-based testing approaches to prioritize scope and effort
Work with test tools such as Azure DevOps, JIRA, HP ALM, TestRail, and Selenium
Report test progress, quality status, and risks to project management and stakeholders
RequirementsSeveral years of experience working as a Test Leader in IT projects
Experience working in both agile environments (Scrum/SAFe) and traditional project setups
Strong background in system testing, integration testing, acceptance testing, and regression testing
Knowledge of SAP, integration tools, and non-ERP applications
Ability to lead and coordinate testing across multiple stakeholders and vendors
Nice to haveIndustry experience from manufacturing and supply chain
Application
