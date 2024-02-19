Senior Test Lead
We are hiring a Test Manager who wants to be part of the journey and goal of being the best IT consulting company. We are investing in testing and we are therefore looking for an experienced test lead who has an interest in continuing to develop through advanced and fun assignments. Nexer offers a wide range of consulting services and you will therefore have the opportunity to work in an exciting environment with competent and driven colleagues.
What does the role look like?
At our customers you will plan the testing work and write test plans, prioritize, resource the testing assignment and follow up and improve the testing process. In addition, you coordinate the testing work and manage team follow-up.
With your colleagues at Nexer you share knowledge and together we build competence and take on the big challenges. Building and sharing expertise is important to us. Taking courses and certifications is always welcomed.
Your background
You have experience in leading and being responsible for larger or smaller test projects. You have several years of experience in test strategy, test reporting, test documentation and planning.
You have an understanding, knowledge and above all curiosity about different testing tools and methods and how they can be used effectively in testing. You also know how the testing work needs to be conducted in different sub-areas such as e.g., integration testing, performance testing, mobile application testing, usability testing, etc.
It is also an advantage if you have:
• Relevant certifications such as ISTQB Foundation and ISTQB Advanced Test Manager.
What is Nexer like as an employer?
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it's created by the actions we make today. At Nexer, you get to dream big, think smart and make sure things really happen. We take visionary ideas and create solid strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We are value-driven and put our hearts into everything we do. You are close to those who make the decisions, and you can always be involved and influence. Working at Nexer gives you a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
Application
Please send your application below. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Stenberg at amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com
