Senior Test Engineer Durability
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
SENIOR TEST ENGINEER DURABILITY
Would you like to be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding trucks from Volvo?
Do you see yourself working in an environment that challenges you to combine your theoretical strengths with a more hands on attitude? Then this might just be the right position for you!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
At Durability and Safety Testing, you will be part of an open, friendly and skilled team of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing and openness are key characteristics. The team consists of durability- and passive safety test engineers and a measurement engineer and we are all working to make the best trucks in the world. We are driven to create a better, safer and a sustainable future. Furthermore, we are right now in the middle of an exciting reconstruction of the laboratory due to the biggest investment in the facility ever. The laboratory is both expanding as well as filled with high end test equipment to be prepared to test new and future technologies.
THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Senior Durability Test Engineer, you will play an important role in the product development of the best trucks in the world! You will work in global cross functional networks where the objective of the tests and measurements are planned. You will secure that there is a good test method to investigate and identify risks with the test object and have a close communication with the development team meanwhile. Most of the tests are performed at our internal durability laboratory and most of the vehicle data acquisition at our proving ground.
We strive for continuous improvement, and you will have an important role in this work by giving input on how to improve our test facilities, test methods, identify verification needs for new technologies and support and coach your team members.
You are expected to take an active part in the dialogue related to new investments in the laboratory by sharing your experience and giving input to requirements for the new rigs.
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that to be successful in this position you need to have a genuine interest in the automotive industry and mechanical testing. You have a curiosity to find out how things work, and practical work comes natural for you. You have a creative personality with ability to generate ideas and have a can-do attitude. We also believe that you have/are:
You have proven ability to lead and coordinate
You have experience from cooperating with external test facilities
You are engaged in your work and have a strong sense of ownership on your deliveries
You are well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion
Preferred experience
Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
10 years of experience from automotive durability testing
Good understanding of data acquisition systems for vehicle data collection
Good experience from MTS FlexTest, RPC Pro and CANalyzer
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
All applications will be reviewed from the 28th August due to the Swedish summer vacation period. Please do not expect any communication earlier that this. We look forward to receiving your application!
CURIOUS AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
Hjalmar Sandberg, Group Manager, Durability & Safety Testing, Phone: +46 739 028 385
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7964970