Senior Test Engineer
2024-06-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What's in it for you?
Would you like to influence the future of transport solutions and develop new breakthrough technologies? This is your chance!
As a Test Engineer within Volvo Buses, we offer you an interesting and developing work environment. In this position you will work with the complete vehicle in a wide range of projects and quality improvements covering both conventional diesel and full electric buses. Today, we are 14 test engineers within the team and we are organized under Customer Quality Experience at Volvo Buses.
In Volvo Buses, you will get an opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment in which you can develop and prosper both professionally and personally; and when you succeed; we succeed. We are eager to get to know you and learn from you. We always strive for making our customers successful, with a solid base in trust for each other and a passion that drives us to perform and make a change. Together we drive prosperity. Welcome to join us in our journey in changing the world
What you will do
At Testing Team you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
The type of tests we typically perform are to measure temperature & pressure, interior climate and powertrain behavior, all of them vital functions in a modern vehicle. You will also be responsible to verify and validate complete vehicles, components and its features in vehicle tests at customers.
When not performing tests at customers, most of the tests are performed in Arendal or at our test facility Hällered, but we are also performing tests in rigs and in specific locations where we can adapt our work to seasonal conditions.
Part of your daily work will be to update and develop our test methods and ways of working so we would like to you to be a passionate problem solver and that you pay attention to details.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with broad knowledge and experience in automotive measurement tests who wants to be part of a creative and multi-cultural team of colleagues, with the mission to explore new concepts and technologies.
* A bachelor - or master degree within engineering or other similar education/experience
* Knowledge and understanding of testing fundamentals and principles
* Experience from heavy vehicle components and systems
* Interest for practical work and curiosity to find out how things work drives and engage you
* Good English skills both verbally and in writing
Skills
It is meritorious if you have experience from working with vehicle data bus communication, i.e. CAN/LIN and with specific data acquisition tools, i.e. Vision, Canalyzer, IpeMotion. It is also an advantage if you have system knowledge about ECU application work and engine control and work experience from vehicle diagnostics. Some parts of the work will be done using numerical calculation tools, e.g. Python or similar. Finally, if you happen to have a bus driving license, it would add on an extra layer to your application. In order to be successful in this position we think that you have an analytic ability and an optimistic mindset. Furthermore, you have excellent communication skills and you have the ability and interest to quickly understand the technical scope of a project and to take on new technologies.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
For more information please contact:
Tomasz Boczek, Group Manager Testing, tomasz.boczek@volvo.com
