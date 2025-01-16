Senior Test Automation & Verification Engineer
Dizayee Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dizayee Solutions AB i Göteborg
DSAB is seeking a skilled and experienced Automation Engineer (Test & Verification) to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are looking for candidates with 5-7 years of experience in the automotive industry and a strong background in test automation.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, execute, and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks.
Perform HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop), SIL (Software-in-the-Loop), and Vehicle Level Testing for automotive systems.
Utilize tools such as Vteststudio, Canalyzer, CANoe, CAPL, and Python for testing and verification activities.
Analyze test results, identify issues, and work collaboratively with development teams to resolve them.
Ensure test processes meet quality standards and compliance requirements.
Continuously improve testing strategies and contribute to innovative solutions.
Requirements:
5-7 years of experience in the automotive industry, focusing on test automation and verification.
Solid knowledge of Vteststudio, Canalyzer, CANoe, Python, CAPL, HIL, and SIL.
Proven experience in Vehicle Level Testing.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate in a diverse team environment.
Residing in Sweden or willing to relocate to Gothenburg, Sweden.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a dynamic and innovative team in the heart of the automotive industry.
Work on cutting-edge technologies and projects with industry-leading professionals.
Opportunity for career growth and skill development.
Application Process:
If you are ready for new challenges and meet the qualifications, please send your CV to info@dsab.eu
or message us on LinkedIn.
Note: Only candidates currently in Sweden ready to relocate to Gothenburg will be considered.
We look forward to welcoming you to the DSAB family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
E-post: info@dsab.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Test Automation Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dizayee Solutions AB
(org.nr 559319-1736), http://www.dsab.eu
411 01 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9105676