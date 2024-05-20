Senior Test Automation Engineer
2024-05-20
Swedium Global is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location: Sweden
Expected Start date: ASAP
Job Description: Test Automation Engineer
We are looking for Test Automation engineer from automotive background.
Skills:
Writing automated tests of embedded systems
• You worked with tools such as CANoe/CANalyzer
• You have knowledge of diagnostics protocols such as UDS and DoIP
• You have programming skills in Python, C/C++/CAPL
You can reach out to us at Pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
or careers@swediumglobal.com Så ansöker du
