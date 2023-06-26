Senior Test Automation Engineer - Native Apps
2023-06-26
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
About the role
We are currently strengthening our iOS team in Stockholm with a senior test automation engineer.
Do you have a creative mindset, enjoy taking on responsibility, and thrive in a fast-paced environment when working with test automation and CI/CD pipelines? Do you also have a passion for automating tasks and are skilled in using tools such as Appium, XCUITest, and Jenkins, then you might be the one we're looking for!
What you will do
As a senior test automation engineer you will be a part of an Agile development team that develops state of the art iOS applications. You will be responsible for planning, implementing and executing automated tests to secure functional quality, user experience and performance of each release candidate. As a last resort you will have manually testing in place for special features.
You will be working closely with the product owner together with the rest of the team and you will get the chance to influence the test strategy and best testing practices here at Kindred. As a part of the team, it's also expected that we support each other, mentor and onboard new team members and junior colleagues.
Your experience
As an experienced mobile Test Automation Engineer, you can drive Quality Assurance in product delivery.
You are well-versed in modern iOS technologies and their applications and have experience in mobile apps test automation development in iOS.
You have written automated test cases for iOS apps using Appium or similar framework.
You understand the technical life cycle of complex projects from inception to mobile app deployment where test planning, implementation, execution and reporting play an important part.
You build scalable automation test suits that provide quality assurance to product deliverables.
You think about what is good for the products in the long term when you make design decisions.
You have a collaborative mindset with focus on team delivery.
You are proactive in communication towards all stakeholders including the team.
Technologies we are using
Selenium/Appium
Java
XCUITest
Charles debugging proxy
Continuous delivery
Git/Bitbucket
Best development practices
Agile and lean values
It would be great if you also have experience with some of the following technologies
Skills in test automation development and deployment using Groovy, Bash, Java and Ruby
Cypress & javascript
WebDriverIO
Hands-on experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery pipelines including automation tools such as Jenkins
Experience in Visual Testing
Experience in API testing
Jira and Confluence
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
