Senior Technology Consultant | Digital Engineering | Stockholm
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Karlstad
, Växjö
, Borås
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Join EY's Digital Engineering team and help leading organizations modernize business-critical platforms, accelerate AI-adoption and drive technology transformation at scale.
We are looking for experienced engineers, architects, technical program leaders and technology consultants who thrive at the intersection of business and technology.
In this role, you will work closely with senior client stakeholders to shape engineering strategies, modernize digital platforms, leverage cloud and AI-capabilities, and deliver solutions that create measurable business value.
You will be part of a growing Digital Engineering practice, helping clients navigate complex transformation journeys across industries.
As part of our continued growth, you will also have the opportunity to help shape and develop EY's Digital Engineering capabilities and market offering in Sweden.
Your key responsibilities
Lead or contribute to large-scale technology and transformation initiatives
Help clients define target architectures, engineering strategies and operating models
Drive modernization of business-critical applications, platforms and integrations
Support clients in leveraging cloud, AI and emerging technologies to create business value
Collaborate with engineers, architects, product teams and business stakeholders to deliver impactful outcomes
Identify opportunities to improve engineering practices, scalability, resilience and ways of working
Skills and attributes for success
Experience leading or contributing to complex technology transformations
Experience working with cloud-native architectures, integration platforms or modern software engineering practices
Ability to engage and influence both technical and business stakeholders
Strong understanding of enterprise architecture, software development or platform engineering
Interest in AI, automation and next-generation technology capabilities
Experience working in large and complex organizational environments
Fluent in English and a Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian, or Danish), both written and spoken
Meritorious
Relevant academic degree (e.g., Information Technology, Engineering, or similar)
Experience working with cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, AWS)
Exposure to large-scale transformation initiatives or complex IT-environments
A collaborative mindset and willingness to learn and grow
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment and support your growth in a diverse and inclusive culture with globally connected teams.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 8th of July 2026. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. If you have questions about the role, please contact Bård E. Jacobsen at bard.jacobsen@skye.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at adrian.lyng@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you require any adjustments to the recruitment process, please contact recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9955987