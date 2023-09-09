Senior Technician for Cable Production Wanted
2023-09-09
Looking for a fun and challenging position in advanced electronics production with a fantastic employer? Here's your chance!
Those who apply should have solid experience in the production of various types of cabling and other electronics. The key competency is the ability to design cables that both meet the required quality according to specifications and function well in production. You are well-acquainted with components for cabling and electronics.
Our client is a Swedish company active in the technology and defense industry, and they are market leaders in their specialized fields.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
Design and preparation of cables and other products, both from drawings and from previous templates. This is done both individually and in collaboration with other roles such as designers.
Quality assurance and support for production staff through instruction, guidance, and ongoing follow-up.
Direct participation in production may also occur depending on the current situation.
As a person, you are self-sufficient, proactive, and have good teamwork skills. You enjoy problem-solving and can be flexible in your approach when conditions change. Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
Qualifications:
Education in the field, such as engineering training, other technical education, IPC/WHMA, FSD, etc., is advantageous but not required. A particularly meritorious education is IPC/WHMA-A-620.
About the Company:
The client has experienced very good growth in recent years and is continuously and actively seeking new employees. The operation offers good opportunities to work with leading products and technology areas. Socially, it is a very good workplace where people enjoy their work. The terms of employment and working conditions are good.
Location:
The workplace is located in Solna and is accessible via public transport (about 30 min from the T-central) and by car, parking spaces are available outside.
Employment and Selection:
This is a direct recruitment, i.e. you will be directly employed by the client.
Selection is ongoing, so don't miss the chance - apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09
E-post: jobb@i5rekrytering.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09
E-post: jobb@i5rekrytering.se Omfattning
