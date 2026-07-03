Senior Technical Project Manager - Data Platform Transformation
Maxitech AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maxitech AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
Maxitech is now looking for a Senior Technical Project Manager for a long-term assignment with a large organization undergoing a significant digital transformation. The role is based in Södertälje and the assignment is expected to last for at least 12 months. This is a central position in the implementation of a new modern data and analytics platform.
The client is in the process of strengthening its data-driven capabilities, where data, analytics, automation and predictive ways of working are key components in creating better decision-making, improving operational efficiency and optimizing business-critical processes.
In this role, the consultant will be responsible for leading the transition from existing Microsoft-based solutions, including on-prem environments and Azure SQL, to a new platform based on Databricks in combination with the dbt framework.
This is an assignment suited for a person with solid experience in leading complex technical projects at the intersection of business, IT and data. The role requires technical understanding, strong project management skills and the ability to work confidently with stakeholders across different levels of an organization.
You are offered
• A long-term consulting assignment through Maxitech, starting by agreement.
• The opportunity to contribute to a strategically important transformation project within data and analytics.
• A role with broad responsibility, multiple stakeholder interfaces and the opportunity to influence future data-driven ways of working.
Your responsibilities
The consultant will independently drive the project based on an existing implementation plan. A plan has been developed during the pre-study phase, but it will need to be detailed, iterated and implemented in an agile way together with the project team and the business.
Examples of responsibilities:
• Lead the implementation of a new data and analytics platform.
• Drive the migration and transition from existing Microsoft-based solutions to Databricks and dbt.
• Detail, develop and follow up on the project plan.
• Work closely with technical teams, business representatives and other key stakeholders.
• Ensure progress, prioritization and clarity throughout the different phases of the project.
• Prepare necessary documentation for decision-making.
• Report project status, risks and progress.
• Prepare and lead steering committee meetings.
• Contribute to structure, alignment and effective ways of working in a cross-functional project team.
Your profile
• Several years of experience in technical project management within IT, data, analytics or a related area.
• Experience in leading complex implementation or transformation projects.
• Good understanding of data, BI and how data-driven ways of working can create business value.
• Knowledge of technologies used within integration, data storage, data processing and data analytics.
• Experience working with cross-functional teams and multiple stakeholder groups.
• Experience preparing decision material, status reports and project governance documentation.
• Ability to work in an agile and iterative way based on an overall implementation plan.
• Strong communication skills in English.
Meritorious
• Experience with Databricks.
• Experience with dbt or similar frameworks.
• Experience with Azure SQL or Microsoft-based data platforms.
• Experience from migration projects from on-prem environments to cloud-based solutions.
• Understanding of data quality, information security and quality-assured data flows.
• Experience working with steering committees in larger projects.
As a person, the consultant is structured, communicative and goal-oriented. The role requires strong planning and collaboration skills, as well as the ability to create progress in complex environments with many stakeholders. The consultant should be able to understand business needs, translate them into technical priorities and engage the team towards shared goals.
Furthermore, the right person is proactive, persistent and solution-oriented, while also being able to make realistic assessments regarding time, impact, quality and risk.
Other information
• Scope: Full-time
• Assignment length: At least 12 months
• Location: Södertälje
• Assignment type: Consulting assignment through Maxitech
• Start: By agreement
Selection is ongoing, and the role may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maxitech AB
(org.nr 559310-7765)
Norr mälarstrand 8 (visa karta
)
112 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Maxitech Kontakt
Gabriella Saume gabriella.saume@maxitech.nu Jobbnummer
9992413