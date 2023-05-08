Senior Technical Leader, Mora Sweden
2023-05-08
Discover the opportunity to join a new stand-alone business. Wibe Group has a portfolio of long-established brands for Cable Support going back to 1929. In May 2021, Wibe Group started the process of creating a stand-alone business operation with production and sales offices with more than 300 employees in 10 European countries. Join us for a challenging journey to further develop our brands and ourselves in the best interest of our customers.
AB WIBE is looking for a
Senior Technical Leader - Mora, SE
We are looking for a Senior Technical leader who has a strong technical background to support as a senior technical leader for our product ranges to the global market.
Responsibilities for the senior technical leader:
• Technical responsibility of the range - Create new offers, maintain existing offer, Ensure compliance of the range.
• Responsible of design deliverables as per the project commitment, design planning and unblocking technical constraints.
• Capable to design review, verify and validate products along with test and validation team.
• Deep expertise in Engineering discipline, and Knowledge of DFM, and various types of prototyping.
• Responsible to continuously improve the offer, reverse engineering, and defining competitive advantage.
• Responsible to answer technical questions from customers, and sales organization.
• Own the responsibility to have up to date technical documentation (TE, CE, DOC files)
• Knowledgeable of Environmental impacts, Circular Economy, Safe product designs.
• Skilled in relevant tools - CAD, Ansys, Tolerance stack up, AutoCAD.
• Good understanding of Basic Mechanical design parameters such as ISO8015, GD&T, functional conditions.
• Proactively develops and deploys related innovation and expertise to offers (research, platforming, standardization, trends, partnership, intellectual property).
• Holds a deep knowledge of Customer application and of our offers, to actively support technical interactions with end-customers and solving of offer issues.
A successful candidate should have a qualified university degree level in electromechanical engineering with minimum 5 years strong track record of work experience in an international work environment. A good knowledge in materials, standard method and tools is needed.
You need to have the ability to own and follow through on commitments to completion and build an excellent customer relationship, both internal and external. You need to foster collaboration and networking skills, to influence and convince. You need to be able to communicate effectively with Your team and other teams internally.
Fluency in English (written and verbal) is a must, Swedish language would be valuable.
Please contact recruiting manager Mahesh Nanjundaiah, Head of Engineering, +46 (0)72 231 98 05 for more information about the position.
Welcome with Your application latest 23 of May to wibe-group.com/about-us/careers-at-wibe-group
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-23
AB Wibe
(org.nr 556034-6495)
Wibevägen 1, Mora (visa karta
)
792 36 MORA Jobbnummer
7745510