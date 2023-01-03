Senior Technical Artist
2023-01-03
MachineGames are looking for an experienced Senior Technical artist who will help in maintaining and developing our art content pipelines.
In this role you will be working closely with the programming and art team leads solving technological issues in art production and improving existing tools and pipelines. You will also be responsible for pushing the visual quality of the game and prototype new innovative workflows for artists.
To thrive in this role we believe you are a strong communicator that enjoys being "the bridge" between art and programming departments.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have not or/are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.
Responsibilities
Work with artists and identify workflows for the procedural creation of large-scale environments and assets.
Prototype and build Houdini tools for generating large scale terrains, landscaping, and asset placement.
Implement, support, and maintain plugins and tools for Maya, Modo, Houdini, Blender, Substance Designer/Painter, and any other DCC products deployed by the studio.
Analyze game performance and memory using various engine, 3rd party, and internal tools.
Help define in-game asset budgets and support the team in optimizing levels, meshes, materials, lighting, post-processes and VFX based on these restrictions.
Communicate between art and code, providing guidelines, best practices, and documentation.
Ensure environments will run at expected frame rates, fit within memory, and disk footprints.
Proactively provide suggestions on how to utilize new technologies and tools and implement them into our workflow.
Qualifications
5+ years with at least two AAA titles shipped as Technical Artist.
Strong communicator and collaborator, with excellent organizational skills.
Have expert understanding of physically based materials & rendering (PBR).
Have excellent problem-solving and technical debugging ability.
Have extensive experience in procedural content creation applications such as Houdini.
Have extensive experience with scripting languages (Python, Mel or Max Script).
Have excellent knowledge in one or more DCC applications. (Modo, Blender, Maya, Max).
Fluent in English both written and verbal form
