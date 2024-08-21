Senior Tech Recruiter to Gothenburg!
For our client we are looking for a Senior Tech Recruiter. The mission starts in the beginning of September and last for 6 months. You will work 100% from the clients office which is based in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities:
• Effectively partners with senior-level stakeholders, potentially across multiple areas of domain expertise
• Holds full accountability for full cycle recruitments including search
• Proactive partnership with the team and greater TA team
• Responsible for driving and executing on the TA strategy
• Can build, maintain, and drive TA projects in a timely manner
• Coaches/mentors more junior team members across the TA org
• Drives collaboration with PX Partners & Finance partners (with TA leads) to build process improvements for operational effectiveness based on data, beliefs and insights
• Responsible for a diverse set of recruitments which may include leadership or senior roles in the business
Key Behaviors:
• Understanding of the TA philosophy/strategy which facilitates ability to define and measure projects that will have the greatest impact
• Holds influence to get others on-board and bring ideas alive
• Helps develop others by providing frequent feedback with honesty and empathy
• Mentors more junior team members towards success in line with the career framework
• Proactively uses recruitment data to advise the business, and identifies problems preemptively
• Ability to act as a strategic partner to senior levels of leadership within the company
• Ability to act independently and seek solutions when problems arise
Practial information:
Start date: 2 of september 2024
End date: 31 march 2025
Workload: 100%
City: Gothenburg
