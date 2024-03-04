Senior Tech Lead - CRM
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
All about the role:
As a Senior Tech Lead - CRM, you will be part of a global consumer centric CRM Solutions team and will be a key player within Post Purchase Consumer Service & Sales Digital Product team that helps discover and define the problem statement for our Contact Center and Field service operations and deliver on product backlog. You will create detailed design, architecture and process artifacts and implement scalable SAP C4C solutions in a global landscape. You will work in a scaled agile products teams set-up and responsible to support our Product Managers with backlog refinement and prioritization.
Together with our Engineering service team you will drive transformation in a complex IT delivery landscape, consulting with Delivery Leads, Product Managers, Product Owners, Scrum Masters, developers and Engineering Managers among other stakeholders to enable successful continuous delivery in both Agile and traditional project management way. You will work, on daily basis, with colleagues remotely that are based in other countries. Occasional travels are anticipated.
As we are accelerating the rollout of our Consumer Solutions landscape throughout the globe, now is the perfect time for you to join Electrolux Global Engineering team. Here you are given the autonomy to solve complex problems, advance your skills, deliver next-generation intelligent solutions and all of this having fun and interacting with a high performance team.
What you'll do:
As Senior Tech Lead - CRM, you who have solid hands-on implementation and consulting experience of CRM solutions will be responsible to optimize and integrate business processes in Contact Center and Field service operations using SAP Sales & Service Cloud. You will be focused to design and build scalable solutions using your expertise in SAP Sales & Service Cloud integrated using Cloud native microservices based design. Your main tasks include:
• Responsible for designing low-level technical solutions that is stable, scalable & delivers high performance from UX & CX perspective.
• You will deliver high quality code, configurations and documents deliverables during all phases of software development flow.
• You will work in a Scaled Agile framework & will be responsible for delivering on Business requirements in your Products team.
• You will work very closely with other CRM C4C developers, CRM domain experts, SME's and Cloud Native developers both internal and from external partners.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams across the globe to ensure the overall integrity of the entire systems landscape.
• Understand industry best practice and engage with platform providers and vendors to align capabilities and influence standard product roadmaps.
• Demonstrate and infuse modern development practices by following DevOps practices ensuring deployments into production on at least a bi-weekly basis.
Who you are:
• University graduate in Engineering, Management Information Systems, Business or related areas.
• 8+ years of experience as a functional lead in Service Cloud as well as Sales Cloud in large transformation projects.
• Hands-on implementation experience of integrating SAP C4C with other SAP applications like Marketing Cloud & backend applications like ERP.
• Knowledge in ABSL, UI Script, UI designer in Cloud Applications Studio (SDK) to develop and deploy complex C4C solutions.
• Have an in-depth understanding of REST, SOAP API Web services & standard OData API's in C4C.
• You have a high affinity for modern IT technologies, in particular a sound expertise with CRM software (preferably SAP C4C Service Cloud / Sales Cloud).
• Experience building CI/CD pipelines and test automation of CRM modules.
• You have very good analytical and conceptual skills paired with a pronounced ability to structure to simplify complex relationships.
• Experience working alongside Cloud platforms like Azure, Power Platform, MongoDB integrated with SAP C4C is a big plus.
Where you'll be:
You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden in a modern office setting in our multinational and diverse HQ. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8515462