Senior Tech director
2024-08-07
As Senior Technical Director for the Apex Engine, Avalanche Studio Group's proprietary Open World Sandbox Engine, you will be responsible for the underlying architecture of the runtime and tools. You will work with the Technical Product Managers and Domain Leads to define technical solutions to deliver new features and ensure the maintainability of shared tools and technology. The team consists of highly experienced and skilled software engineers and producers you will define processes and standards that ensure the team achieves a high development velocity.
You will work closely with technical and creative stakeholders across the organisation to understand and capture requirements from game teams and create a technical strategy to deliver these features and capabilities. As part of the ASG's Technology Board, you will join other technology stakeholders, from across the entire organisation, in setting technical standards, driving innovation, identifying synergies between teams and supporting collaboration in evolving our technology both centrally and on game teams.
As Senior Technical Director, you will be expected to have knowledge of leading-edge games and adjacent technologies and to update this knowledge to apply to our strategic decisions continually.
Who you are
Worked in a technical leadership capacity from start to finish on at least one AAA console game or within a central tech organization working with multiple titles through their lifecycle.
Strong technical background with solid professional experience in C/C++ programming.
Practical experience in different areas of game development, as well as industry experience working as a Technical Director.
Extensive knowledge of software development methods including agile development, automated testing and continuous integration.
Strategic mindset and ability to manage stakeholders at all levels.
Proven team management and inter-discipline communication skills.
Must possess excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
Strong knowledge of game technologies and future technology trends.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Employee Promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
