Senior Tax Specialist
2023-05-26
Nasdaq is now looking for a Senior Tax Specialist to join the global Tax team. In this role, you will be responsible for a dynamic workload that includes tax accounting and corporate income tax compliance with focus on the Nordic and Baltic regions. This position provides the opportunity to develop and implement efficient tax processes with a focus on transformation and automation, support the day-to-day direct tax operations of the Company across various business segments and work on tax planning projects. The Senior Tax Specialist will work closely with other members of the Tax, Finance, and Treasury departments as well as the Nasdaq's external auditors and tax advisors as needed. Nasdaq has business operations in over 30 countries, and we expand our business through organic growth and acquisitions worldwide. Being part of the international Tax team means you will work closely with colleagues in Stockholm, New York, Sydney, and Bangalore as well as with the Business and Accounting teams within EMEA.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Our technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a way to allow people to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence. We're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
Role and responsibilities
Responsibility for quarterly tax accounting of legal entities in EMEA under local GAAP and U.S. GAAP.
Preparation of the tax footnote in annual statutory filings for Swedish entities
Managing the preparation and filing of the Swedish corporate income tax returns including open disclosures, foreign tax credit claims and all tax technical analyses
Act as the main point of contact towards Tax Authorities, Financial Auditors and External Tax Advisors with regards to Swedish tax accounting and corporate income tax matters
Review corporate income tax returns prepared by 3rd party service providers in other Nordic and Baltic countries
Identify and implement automation and process improvement initiatives with respect to tax accounting and corporate income tax compliance for the Nordic and Baltic region
Participate in tax planning projects such as cash repatriation, legal entity rationalization, and M&A integration
Review direct tax developments in the Nordic and Baltic regions and asses the impact on Nasdaq's operations
To be successful in this position, you must have ability to manage and drive numerous tasks in an organized manner and can work independently. Strong analytical skills and have a proactive approach ready to develop and implementing proposals from idea to completion. You must have the ability to utilize IT effectively.
You Will Bring
Qualified accountant or tax lawyer with a University Law or Economic degree, Chartered Accountant or equivalent.
At least 6-10 years of relevant financial or tax experience in a corporate or professional environment.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Ability to work independently, while being a team player.
Strong understanding of Swedish and U.S. GAAP.
Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
Would be great if you have
Proficiency with accounting systems, preferable Workday Financials.
Experience with operational tax technology products.
Does This Sound Like You?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the recruitment is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible. At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
