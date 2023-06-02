Senior Systems Hardware developer for Scanias future embedded systems
2023-06-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.- Are you a creative person that enjoys working with people from all parts of the organisation?
• Do you want to join a small, experienced team with Scania key-knowledge?
• Do you like problem solving?
Then you should join our Systems Hardware Architecture team at Scania!
The Group
The Systems Hardware Architecture group is responsible for the overall electrical systems
architecture in Scania vehicles and in co-operation within Traton. We meet future needs with clever system design and scalable architecture solutions. We work according to the Scania modular principles and strive for a robust and manageable electrical system, in order to continue to offer our customers world class functionality. We are working with both traditional vehicle systems as well as advanced driver support functions (ADAS), e-mobility and autonomous vehicles.
Your Role
As a Systems Hardware Architect you are a part of our embedded systems development projects, ensuring that our innovations fit together and creating the best possible solutions for our customers. With focus on the electrical system you also work close together with engineers responsible for
mechanics, installation and production to find the optimal solutions. Participating in early product development projects in order to align the work between different areas is also a part of your responsibility.
Working closely with the entire section Systems Architecture with its deep knowledge within Safety, Security and Functional Architecture is a natural part of the role. Having understanding in diagnostics and off-board systems and overall vehicle functionallity is also a part ot the role.
Your profile
You should have an extensive background in electrical systems design preferably for ECUs and/or ECU Systems. Experiences from systems development, electrical engineering and/or mechatronics is also meritorious. You have a university degree in engineering. You are a highly motivated person that likes to cooperate and take responsibility and is fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English. You have the ability to work in teams but also to motived and control teams. A background check might be conducted for this position.
What we offer
In addition to a wide range of career and development opportunities, we can offer Scania employees other benefits, such as performance bonuses, a pension programme, flexible working hours, car leasing, lunch at reduced prices, a company training facility and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service - the Scania Jobexpress - between Stockholm and the office in Södertälje.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
