Senior Systems Engineering Manager
2025-09-25
The Opportunity
We are seeking a Senior Systems Engineering Manager to join our growing team located in Västerås or Ludvika. In this position, you will contribute to large-scale projects by applying your technical expertise to support the successful execution of initiatives that are of the utmost importance to the organization. You will lead a team of systems engineers and be responsible for driving the execution of engineering activities in alignment with customer requirements and Hitachi standards. Your role will span across key areas such as requirements analysis, verification planning, and quality assurance, ensuring that all deliverables meet contractual obligations and exceed client expectations.
You will be the main point of contact for systems engineering within the project. You will coordinate closely with customers and internal stakeholders, fostering collaboration and transparency. You will also play a pivotal role in mentoring your team, promoting consistent engineering practices, and managing risks and schedules throughout the project lifecycle. This is a unique opportunity to influence strategic initiatives and contribute to continuous improvement efforts across the organization.
How you'll make an impact
You help build trust in systems engineering as a structured way of working to ensure project quality and support the project teams in execution.
You provide support for our engineers and in-field experts with their requirements analysis process so that they can review, assess, prioritize and balance the needs from customers.
You will support the projects and various engineering disciplines with the requirements management tools and to collect and present statistics and KPIs related to requirements management.
In your role as a senior systems engineering manager, you will support the project with both process and methods as well as hands on work.
Together with other systems engineers maintain a consistent way of working throughout the programs and co-ordinate between the different projects.
You will be the direct support for engineering leaders and engineers tasked with delivering the required scope under tight schedules with high quality.
Your background
You bring extensive experience in systems engineering, covering both strategic planning and hands-on execution.
You have experience from taking ownership of systems engineering activities, from defining scope and negotiating with stakeholders to tracking progress and aligning internal teams with project goals.
You have a proven track record of introducing and embedding systems engineering methodologies within large-scale organizations.
A certification in Systems Engineering, such as INCOSE SEP or equivalent, is considered a merit.
Experience working on large, multifaceted projects and particularly within the high-voltage sector.
You appreciate a workplace culture built on transparency and trust, where autonomy is balanced with accountability. You contribute with a proactive mindset, creative problem-solving, and genuine dedication to team success.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Manager Sebastian Naslund, sebastian.naslund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
