Senior Systems Engineer - Power Electronics
2024-07-17
Why this job is for you:
A more sustainable tomorrow is driving a technology shift within many industries today. The electrification of how we transport people and gods is for sure driving a challenging technology shift. At the same time electrification is posing challenges towards charging infrastructure and the increased need of green energy production.
You believe that the future of transport needs to be environmental friendly and sustainable for our planet and you would like to be a part of making this happen. You want to use your knowledge and previous experience in Power Electronics Systems together with technical leadership experience to support our customer's transformation.
You have a holistic approach, and you like to communicate with several stakeholders both internally and externally.
Responsibilities:
You will have a Technical Leadership-role at our customers or as member of a Knightec in-house team.
Defining Systems Architecture, requirements, calculation and simulation of the Power Electronics.
Defining concepts on system level and support component level selection.
Coordination between components, functions and system level.
Responsibility for functional and hardware specification & development for Energy Systems solutions, with focus on different components in high voltage systems (Battery systems, converters, Charging systems).
Create, maintain, and communicate product development schedules with sufficient details to ensure project expectations.
Communicate with several stakeholders, also on management level.
Qualifications:
M.Sc in Power Electronics Engineering, Systems & Control Engineering or equivalent.
5+ years experience in development of Power Electronics.
5+ years R&D engineering experience. Good understanding in all development phases (concept, development, verification and certification).
Experience in development in one or more of following areas ESS (Energy storage systems), Charging Systems, Electrical machines or Power conversion in 400/600V or higher.
Leadership experience such as Technical Leader, Concept Leader or Project Manager engineering.
Excellent communication skills and fluentin Swedish and English.
What we offer:
At Knightec, you will work in an innovative and supportive environment that promotes your personal development through exciting projects and training. We value diversity, with over 40 nationalities contributing to a dynamic and inclusive workplace. A vibrant culture of curiosity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.
With a hybrid work model, we support your work-life balance, and offer competitive benefits for your well-being and financial security.Partial remote work can be offered if it is compatible with assignments and customers.Primarily you will work from our office in Citygate in Gothenburg.
About Knightec:
Knightec is a strategic partner in product and service development, dedicated to helping companies drive positive change for future business opportunities. We believe that collaboration and co-creation are keys to success and approach our clients' challenges from a holistic perspective. Our experts from around the world bring unique perspectives and skills, and together with our clients, we create innovative and sustainable solutions.
