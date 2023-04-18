Senior Systems Developer/ Programmer
Crowderia Sweden AB builds powerful and scalable web apps that are custom-made using agile development processes with the latest web technologies and standards. Our services range from simple websites to complex & advanced banking applications, and we form strong partnerships by building web applications and mobile apps.
We are looking for a passionate system developer to design, develop and install software solutions by gathering user requirements, defining system functionality and writing codes using NodeJS/AngularJS. The developer shall have good business understanding. An MBA is an advantage for the role.
You need to have a minimum of 10 years of experience in NodeJS, HTML5 in web application development and should possess a degree in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering or other relevant field from a reputed University. Also, you should be experienced in designing and implementing services for web applications (REST, JSON) and should have proficiency in the technologies such as NodeJS - AngularJS/VueJS - BackboneJS - HTML5/CSS3 - Bower Package Manager - Karma test runner - Jasmine framework - Twitter Bootstrap - Responsive design - Git.
To succeed in this role, the applicant must have good analytical and excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English and be a perfect team player. Your previous experience in working with engineers or clients in Europe will be an added advantage and the ability to work under minimum supervision is a key skill we see in you. You may perform work remotely unless we place the work elsewhere based on the client's requirements. There will be a six-month probation period for this position.
Please send your resume via our website in the link given below by 2 May 2023.
