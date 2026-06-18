Senior System Verification & Validation Engineer
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
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, Upplands-Bro
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Req ID:519376
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Senior System Verification & Validation Engineer we're looking for?
Yor future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in Verification & Validation across Hardware/Software integration, and system-level validation.
You'll act as an expert advisor and validator of V&V strategy from HW – SW – System level. You'll be responsible for validating lab changes and updates and ensuring system integrity across complex environments.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with multidisciplinary teams and define strategies, perform verification activities, and ensure traceability between requirements and validation.
We'll look to you for:
Defining and performing review activities on design documents and writing verification reports
Defining and performing applicative reviews on program/project deliverables
Defining test descriptions
Updating Requirement Validation Tables for requirements allocated to V&V testing
Compiling test reports into V&V reports, including analysis of observed deviations from component and system test activities
Building system test setups and configuring systems according to architecture specifications
Analyzing logs and results using Python test scripts
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Education in Engineering or senior work experience in V&V.
Advanced level of system V&V methods and strong understanding of system testing involving Hardware and Software (and Firmware components would be an advantage)
Experience in building and validating system test setups
Experience defining and implementing V&V strategies across multiple integration levels
Experience with Python scripting and log analysis
Experience in test automation
Experience with SIL4 is an advantage
Analytical, self-driven, and detail-oriented mindset
Strong communication skills and the ability to challenge and validate decisions
Proactive, dedicated, and solution-oriented approach
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094), https://www.alstom.com/
Buteljgatan 4 (visa karta
)
117 60 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9970542